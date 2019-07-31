A family in the UK is offering $73 an hour for a ‘real life Miss Honey’ to tutor their ‘Matilda’-obsessed daughter

caption Miss Honey and Matilda in the 1996 film. source Sony Pictures/YouTube/HD Clips

A British family is looking for a tutor to be a real life Miss Honey for their “Matilda”-obsessed daughter.

Not only will the tutor have to play the role of the iconic Roald Dahl character, channeling her “gentle demeanor,” but she must look the part too.

The parents hope the teacher will help boost the confidence of their timid 8-year-old while helping her with math.

The successful candidate will be paid £60 ($73) an hour.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

If there’s only one person you think of when you eat a chocolate cake, remember the perfect song for making pancakes, and the rhyme for spelling “difficulty,” your dream job may have just become available.

Fans of the 1996 movie “Matilda” – and the original Roald Dahl story – are in luck because a British family are hiring a “real life Miss Honey” to tutor their daughter.

Not only are they after someone with the gentle demeanor of the kindly character, but they want the teacher to look like Miss Honey too. So you’d better perfect your sleek brunette lob.

The parents have put out the unusual job advertisement because not only is their 8-year-old daughter “Matilda-obsessed,” but she’s “extremely timid and struggles with her teachers at school to the detriment of her education.”

They say that the young girl is so shy she “can barely look strangers in the eye.”

The successful candidate will be required to dress and act like Miss Honey, and help their daughter become more confident while tutoring her in math.

Not only will any costs of outfits (such as a pink dress and round glasses) be covered by the parents, but the tutor will be paid a salary of £60 ($73) an hour.

The parents are looking for someone who has a “likeness” to actor Embeth Davidtz, who played Miss Honey in the beloved film, and add that “if the tutor can copy her hairstyle as well that would be great, the soft shoulder length style which flicks out at the end.”

Read more: A family in the UK is offering $100 an hour for a ‘real life Professor Snape’ to tutor their ‘Harry Potter’ superfan son

According to the job ad, posted on Tutor House, the position is as much about acting as it is about tutoring, and it’s important that the tutor can stay in character.

However, you will need at least three years’ experience in teaching or tutoring math.

The role is for an hour’s tutoring a week in Manchester, England, and the parents would like their Miss Honey to do a trial lesson first.

If you think this is the role for you, you can apply here.