Several people are injured, and police arrested a suspect, after a car crashed near the UK Houses of Parliament

Several people have been injured after a car crashed into the barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Tuesday.

The crash occurred at 7:37 a.m. local time.

Several people are injured, although none are believed to be seriously hurt.

British counter terrorism police are leading the investigation.

The London Metropolitan Police’s counter terrorism unit is leading the investigation, but the force said it was “keeping an open mind.”

Several people have been injured, with reports indicating that some of the victims were cyclists.

The London Ambulance Service said it treated two people at the scene for injuries not believed to be serious, and have taken them to hospital.

Police have also arrested the male driver, though no further details were provided.

Sky News broadcast footage appearing to show a man being detained after the crash, whom the network circled in red.

Several witnesses told Sky News they thought the crash appeared to be deliberate.

A witness, named James, told LBC News:

“I was coming up to Westminster on a Santander bike. On the right-hand side of the road as you come up to Parliament, there was a female cyclist on the floor injured with others surrounding that.

“An ambulance turned up and tried to attend to the person. I was going to continue towards Parliament, but was told to get off my bike.

“Considering recent events, I wanted to get out of the area. I returned the way I had come and then cycled around the back of Parliament.

“There was smoke coming out of the car and there were suspicions there was a device, but that was unconfirmed, I was just told that by another cyclist.

“They also said the car went across the road.”

Videos tweeted by Sky News and Euronews/NBC UK journalist Vincent McAviney showed heavily armed police at the scene as the man is led from the car in handcuffs.

Westminster Station has been closed as police respond to the event. Several streets around nearby Parliament Square and Victoria Tower Gardens have been cordoned off.

In 2017, 52-year-old Briton Khalid Masood rammed his car into pedestrians on the pavement along the south side of the Westminster Bridge, injuring more than 50 people and killing five.

Masood crashed his car into the fence outside New Palace Yard and fatally stabbed an unarmed police officer before being shot dead.