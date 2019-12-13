From ‘vindication’ to ‘meltdown,’ here are how UK newspapers are announcing Boris Johnson’s expected landslide election win

source Business Insider

Polls have closed in the UK general election, and exit polls suggest the Tories will win 368 seats, compared to Labour’s 191.

The final tally is expected by 6:00 a.m. on Friday morning, according to the BBC.

This marks a huge victory for Boris Johnson, who leads the Conservative party, ahead of a fast-approaching Brexit deadline which has been extended by the EU to January 31, 2020.

Check back for updates as more election results and front pages roll in.

Here are how major newspapers in the UK are announcing the election results.

Metro UK:

The Telegraph:

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson on course for landslide exit poll puts Tories well ahead' #TomorrowsPapersToday #exitpoll #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/SYfP5kQo8H — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 12, 2019

The Daily Mirror:

The Sun:

Daily Mail:

Daily Express:

The Times:

The Times 13/12/2019

Boris Johnson and Dilyn the dog after Tory leader cast his vote in London yesterday. The 10pm exit poll predicted he would be swept back to Downing Street. Photo : Rob Pinney/LNP#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/ZzRAzUoTgd — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 12, 2019

I:

The Guardian: