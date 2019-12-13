From ‘vindication’ to ‘meltdown,’ here are how UK newspapers are announcing Boris Johnson’s expected landslide election win

- source
- Business Insider
- Polls have closed in the UK general election, and exit polls suggest the Tories will win 368 seats, compared to Labour’s 191.
- The final tally is expected by 6:00 a.m. on Friday morning, according to the BBC.
- This marks a huge victory for Boris Johnson, who leads the Conservative party, ahead of a fast-approaching Brexit deadline which has been extended by the EU to January 31, 2020.
- Check back for updates as more election results and front pages roll in.
- Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.
Polls have closed in the UK general election, and exit polls suggest Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party will win 368 seats, compared to Labour’s 191.
This marks a huge victory for Johnson, who leads the Conservative party, ahead of a fast-approaching Brexit deadline which has been extended by the EU to January 31, 2020.
The final tally is expected by 6:00 a.m. on Friday morning, according to the BBC.
Here are how major newspapers in the UK are announcing the election results.
Metro UK:
Friday's front page (1st edition):
MASSIVE BORIS
WIN SAYS POLL#tomorrowspaperstoday #bbcpapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/YU6IMXNKoq
— Metro Newspaper UK (@MetroUKNews) December 12, 2019
The Telegraph:
The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson on course for landslide exit poll puts Tories well ahead' #TomorrowsPapersToday #exitpoll #GeneralElection pic.twitter.com/SYfP5kQo8H
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 12, 2019
The Daily Mirror:
Tomorrow's front page: Nightmare before Xmas #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/AtfyHBzCd8 pic.twitter.com/cK6gjK2Av9
— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 12, 2019
The Sun:
Here's tomorrow's front page with Boris on course for #UKElection victory #GE2019 https://t.co/t5AFei3pgu pic.twitter.com/k0gEnEObWd
— The Sun (@TheSun) December 12, 2019
Daily Mail:
Friday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/WlnGGAM78I
— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) December 12, 2019
Daily Express:
Here is tomorrow's @Daily Express #GeneralElection2019 special front page:
– Victory for @BorisJohnson and #Brexit – massive win for Tories
FULL STORY: https://t.co/go5wPAdrP5#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zu0NNeY38c
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 12, 2019
The Times:
The Times 13/12/2019
Boris Johnson and Dilyn the dog after Tory leader cast his vote in London yesterday. The 10pm exit poll predicted he would be swept back to Downing Street. Photo : Rob Pinney/LNP#tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes @thetimes pic.twitter.com/ZzRAzUoTgd
— The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) December 12, 2019
I:
Friday’s i – “Blue tide” #BBCPapers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/x11hgSolzm
— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) December 12, 2019
The Guardian:
Tomorrow’s Guardian
-1am Edition pic.twitter.com/EkPcX7ytqH
— Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) December 13, 2019