UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taken to hospital for tests, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus

source REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Ten days after testing positive for the coronavirus, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was taken to the hospital for tests, a Downing Street spokesperson said on Sunday.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus,” including a high fever, the spokesperson said. This is not an emergency admission, but based on Johnson’s doctor’s advice.

Johnson, who announced on March 27 that he had contracted the virus and would self isolate for seven days, remains at the helm of the British government.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives,” the spokesperson continued.

Johnson is not the only senior member of the UK government to test positive for the coronavirus. Health Secretary Matt Hancock also fell sick, but is now out of isolation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.