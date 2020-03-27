Boris Johnson is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus

- source
- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will now self-isolate.
- Johnson announced the news on Twitter, saying he had experienced ‘mild’ symptoms of the virus.
- He will continue to lead the UK’s response to the crisis via teleconferencing.
- If he falls seriously ill the UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will become his “designated survivor.”
Johnson announced the news on Twitter on Friday morning.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
The Prime Minister said he had experienced “mild symptoms” of the COVID-19 disease and would continue to lead the UK government’s response to the crisis.
Johnson had previously declined testing for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a minister who had also tested positive for COVID-19.
He has agreed to make the Foreign Secretary Domonic Raab his “designated survivor” if he falls seriously ill.
