Boris Johnson is self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will now self-isolate.

Johnson announced the news on Twitter on Friday morning.

The Prime Minister said he had experienced “mild symptoms” of the COVID-19 disease and would continue to lead the UK government’s response to the crisis.

Johnson had previously declined testing for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a minister who had also tested positive for COVID-19.

He has agreed to make the Foreign Secretary Domonic Raab his “designated survivor” if he falls seriously ill.

