A Ukraine gas company tied to Joe Biden’s son is at the center of the Trump-whistleblower scandal

caption Vice President Joe Biden waves as he walks out of Air Force Two with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden and son Hunter Biden at the airport in Beijing December 4, 2013. source Reuters

A Ukrainian gas company with ties to former Vice President Joe Biden’s son is at the center of a complicated scandal involving a whistleblower complaint that’s been linked to President Donald Trump and a conversation he had with a foreign leader.

Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, began working for Burisma Holdings in 2014.

This was around the same time the former vice president was spearheading the Obama administration’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to root out corruption.

Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have suggested, without evidence, that Biden improperly pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who had at one point been investigating Burisma Holdings.

Though some ethics watchdogs have criticized Hunter’s decision to work for Burisma in light of who his father is, there’s no evidence of wrongdoing on his part or the former vice president’s.

And there’s nothing concrete to support the suggestion Biden pressured Ukraine to take actions to the benefit of his son.

Meanwhile, Trump has admitted to talking to Ukraine’s president about investigating Biden and his son in relation to the latter’s work for Burisma.

A Ukrainian gas company called Burisma Holdings is at the center of a complicated scandal involving a whistleblower complaint that’s been linked to President Donald Trump, Ukraine, former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden.

Here’s what we know about the company and how it’s involved in the back-and-forth between Trump and the Bidens.

Fast facts about Burisma Holdings:

Burisma Holdings is among Ukraine’s largest independent natural gas companies.

The company was founded in 2002 by Mykola Zlochevsky, an ally of the former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych – the pro-Russia leader who was ousted in 2014 and has lived in exile in Russia ever since.

Burisma is owned by the Cyprus-based offshore company Brociti Investments Limited, which records show is owned Zlochevsky, BuzzFeed News reported.

Zlochevsky served as Ukraine’s ecology minister under Yanukovych, assuming the role in 2010.

Zlochevsky also fled the country not long after Yanukovych went into exile, according to The New York Times, as the office of Ukraine’s prosecutor general opened multiple investigations into him and his businesses – including suspicion of tax evasion and money laundering.

What we know about Hunter Biden’s role at Burisma:

In April 2014, Biden’s son Hunter joined the board of Burisma Holdings. Hunter served on the board until early 2019.

At the time, a news release from the company said Hunter would be “in charge of the Holdings’ legal unit and will provide support for the Company among international organizations.”

Hunter told the New York Times that the news release was not accurate and he was never in charge of the company’s legal affairs.

He joined the company about a month after Russia annexed Crimea, a cataclysmic moment that continues to put the US at odds with Russia and is linked to ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

During his time with Burisma, Hunter reportedly received compensation up to $50,000 a month.

From the start, Hunter’s role at Burisma was criticized by ethics watchdogs as a conflict of interest for his father, who was still vice president at the time and heavily focused on pressuring Ukraine to do a better job rooting out corruption. But some ethics watchdogs at the time also said that unless there was clear evidence Hunter got the job to influence US foreign policy then there was no cause for concern.

His hiring by Burisma was seen as an attempt by the company to bolster its image and the perception it had strong ties to the US as the world vilified Russia for its annexation of Crimea, the Times reported.

Yoshiko M. Herrera, a professor of political science at the University of Wisconsin at Madison and an an expert on Russia and Eurasia, told The Washington Post: “I think there is a conflict of interest even if it doesn’t break any laws. It’s a big deal. It’s the vice president, who is the point person of the Obama administration’s policy on Ukraine, and his son is suddenly hired to be a director on the board of Ukraine’s largest private gas producer.”

With that said, Hunter has never been accused of wrongdoing regarding his work with Burisma.

Hunter also said he only had one brief conversation with his father about Burisma which did not go into substantive details about the deal. Joe Biden has said he learned about his son’s role at the company from news reports.

Here’s why this is now linked to a whistleblower complaint that’s reportedly about Trump and a conversation with Ukraine’s recently elected president: