The Ukrainian flight that crashed in Iran was ‘highly likely’ shot down by a missile, according to reported US intelligence

caption Emergency workers work near the wreckage of Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport source Iran Press/Handout via REUTERS

US officials, according to multiple reports, believe that Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was likely shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

US officials told the Associated Press that it was “highly likely” that Iran was responsible, and Pentagon officials told Newsweek that the plane was probably shot down by accident, as Iran’s surface-to-air missile systems were likely active at the time of the crash.

Numerous other outlets have also confirmed that US intelligence appears to point to an Iranian shoot down.

The incident occurred shortly after Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at US and coalition forces in Iraq in response to a US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Iranian media reported the missile theory was ‘scientifically impossible’ because several domestic and foreign flights were flying in Iran at the same altitude of 8,000 feet.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 is believed to have been hit by fire from a Russian-built Tor M-1 (SA-15) surface-to-air missile system operated by the Iranian military, according to multiple reports.

Pentagon officials told Newsweek that the incident was probably an accident, as anti-aircraft systems were likely active at the time of the suspected shoot down. The Pentagon could not confirm the report for Insider.

The plane crashed outside of the Iranian capital of Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, shortly after Iranian forces launched a barrage of missiles at US and coalition forces in Iraq in response to a US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week.

CBS News reports that US officials are confident that Iran shot down Flight 752, explaining that US intelligence detected anti-aircraft radars turning on prior to the crash. Satellites reportedly detected two infrared blips, suspected to be SA-15 missile launches, that were followed by another blip, the aircraft explosion.

CNN confirmed CBS and Newsweek’s reporting, and two US officials told the Associated Press that it was “highly likely” that the aircraft was downed by an Iranian anti-aircraft missile.

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he does not believe that the passenger jet went down as a result of a mechanical error, according to CNBC.

“It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood,” the president said. “Someone could have made a mistake. I have a feeling that – it’s just some very terrible, something very terrible happened, very devastating.”

ABC News reports, citing US officials, that US intelligence is confiden that Iran “painted the Ukrainian airliner with radar and fired two surface to air missiles.”

Oleksiy Danylov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, wrote on Facebook Thursday that Ukrainian investigators are considering a number of possibilities, including that the plane may have been shot down.

Images showing apparent fragments of a Tor M-1 missile said to have been found outside of Tehran have been circulating on social media

Other possibilities Ukrainian investigators are looking at include an engine explosion due to a technical malfunction, a terrorist attack, or a collision with an unmanned aerial vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.