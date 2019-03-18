Ulta Beauty is having a huge sale with up to 50% off products from brands like Too Faced and Urban Decay

caption Ulta Beauty is currently holding its annual 21 Days of Beauty Sale. source Mike Mozart/Flickr

Ulta Beauty is holding its 21 Days of Beauty sale from March 17 through April 6.

During the sale, different products will be discounted up to 50% off each day, including items from brands like Too Faced and Urban Decay.

A selection of travel-sized beauty products will also be included in a buy-two-get-one-free promotion.

Customers can shop the sale online and in stores.

During the three-weeklong sale, customers can purchase beauty and skin-care products for up to 50% off. Brands like Too Faced, Urban Decay, MAC, and Tarte are included in the sale.

Shoppers can also get free travel-sized products, and purchase discounted makeup from Ulta Beauty’s eponymous brand. Here are the best things to buy during the sale.

On March 22, you can purchase Urban Decay’s Eyeshadow Primer Potion for 50% off.

caption The Eyeshadow Primer Potion is sold in five different shades. source Urban Decay

The Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion is sold in five shades, and is said to help eye makeup last for 24 hours. The original formula is best for everyday wear, and the anti-aging version is said to reduce fine lines.

Cost: $12 (reduced from $24)

The Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette from Tarte will be discounted on March 29.

caption Matte and shimmer shades are included in this palette. source Tarte

This warm-toned palette includes 12 matte and shimmery shades that are infused with Amazonian clay and vanilla extract. The Tartlette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette is also said to be cruelty free, and tested by dermatologists.

Cost: $19.50 (reduced from $39)

On April 5, customers can get a 50% discount on the MAC Prep + Prime lotion.

caption The Prep + Prime lotion is said to create a base for other face products. source MAC

MAC is highly regarded for its primers and setting sprays, so it’s no surprise that a face product from the brand is included in the sale. The Prep + Prime lotion is said to minimize redness and add radiance to the skin, while also creating a base for foundation and powder.

Cost: $15.50 (reduced from $31)

Ulta Beauty’s range of mascaras will be on sale from March 31 through April 6.

caption The Legendary Lengths mascara is one of 10 formulas that will be discounted. source Ulta Beauty

A variety of 10 mascara formulas will go on sale during the last week of the promotion. Ulta Beauty is also offering discounts on makeup brushes, eyebrow pencils, and bath scrubs, among other products, from its eponymous line.

Cost: $5 (reduced from $10.50)

Some products will be discounted throughout the entirety of the sale, and are called “Hot Buys.”

caption Customers can purchase these liquid eye shadows in eight sparkling shades. source Too Faced

The Twinkle Twinkle Liquid Glitter Eyeshadows from Too Faced are one of them. The liquid shadows are sold in eight sparkling shades, and are part of the brand’s Tutti Frutti line. Other “Hot Buys” include Tarte’s Maracuja Oil, and the Aqua Luminous Perfecting Foundation from Becca.

Cost: $13 (reduced from $22) – $28 (reduced from $48)

A selection of travel-sized beauty products will be included in a buy-two-get-one-free promotion.

caption There are 26 travel-sized products to choose from. source Ulta Beauty

Throughout the entire 21 Days of Beauty sale, shoppers who purchase two travel-sized products can choose a free one from a selection of 26 samples.

Some of the travel-sized products include Tarte’s Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara, the MAC Lipstick Mini duo, and Benefit’s POREfessional Face Primer.

To learn more about the 21 Days of Beauty sale, visit Ulta Beauty’s website.