Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale is going on now — get up to 50% off bestselling beauty and skin-care products

Ulta is having its 21 Days of Beauty sale now through September 21, 2019.

Each day during the sale, a handful of cult-favorite beauty and skin-care items are discounted 50% for 24 hours. These daily flash deals feature some of our favorite products like Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara, Anastasia Brow Definer, and Benefit Hoola Matte Bronzing Powder, and more. You’ll also save up to 50% on certain products from brands like Tarte, Nudestix, Too Faced, and more during the entire duration of the sale.

Even better, if you’re a part of the free rewards program Ultamate, you’ll get access to sale exclusives, like 50% off M.A.C lipsticks.

Here are all the deals during Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale:

September 5

September 6

September 7

September 8

September 9

September 10

September 11

September 12

September 13

September 14 beauty steals

September 15 beauty steals

September 16 beauty steals

September 17 beauty steals

September 18 beauty steals

September 19 beauty steals

September 20 beauty steals

September 21 beauty steals