Ulta Beauty employees tell us the only products you should buy under $25

INSIDER asked Ulta Beauty employees to name their favorite product in the store.

Several of the employees’ favorites were under $25.

Products from brands like Urban Decay, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and NYX are some of the more affordable favorites.

The shelves of Ulta Beauty stores are lined with a variety of makeup and skin care items from both high-end and more affordable brands. With the additions of popular brands like Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty, the amount of options can make shopping a bit overwhelming – especially when on a budget.

INSIDER asked Ulta Beauty employees to pick out their favorite product in the store, and 14 of them were under the $25 mark.

Here are Ulta Beauty employees’ favorite products in the store under $25.

Anastasia Beverly Hills — Dipbrow Pomade

caption This fan-favorite pomade claims to be waterproof. source Ulta

Cost: $18

This brow pomade is one of Anastasia Beverly Hills’ most popular products, and it’s Ulta employee Bailey’s pick for her favorite item in the store. The pomade is meant to be applied with an angled brow brush to easily outline and fill brows.

Urban Decay — Vice Lipstick Comfort Matte in Bad Blood

caption Bad Blood is a deep, bold shade of red. source Ulta

Cost: $18

Chloe pointed to Urban Decay’s Vice Lipstick in the shade Bad Blood as her pick, since it provides a bold shade of red to the lips.

Mario Badescu — Facial Spray with Aloe, Herb and Rosewater

caption This spray can be used in your hair as well. source Ulta

Cost: $7

Marissa told INSIDER she loves all three Mario Badescu sprays, but the rosewater variety is the one she uses religiously. It’s formulated for all skin types and can be used to add a dewy finish.

Real Techniques — Miracle Complexion Sponge

caption This one’s an affordable favorite. source Ulta

Cost: $4.99

This affordable beauty tool has developed quite a loyal following, and Ulta employee Valerie is one of its biggest fans.

“I use it everyday and will never not use one again,” she told us.

Skyn Iceland — Face-Lift-In-A-Bag

caption The kit is a multi-step face treatment. source Ulta

Cost: $19.50 Miranda told us Skyn Iceland's Face-Lift-In-A-Bag is her favorite skin-care item in the store. "It's got everything you need in one bag," she told us. "I'm turning 40 soon, so I love using good treatments like this."

Sebastian — Whipped Creme

caption This hair product is meant to define curls. source Ulta

Cost: $19.95

The sometimes overlooked hair-care section is home to one of Lee’s favorite items. Her pick for the best product in the store goes to the Whipped Creme by Sebastian because “it works so well for curly or wavy hair.”

Batiste Dry Shampoo — Cheeky Cherry

caption Perfect for those busy mornings. source Ulta

Cost: $7.99

Cassandra told us she loves Batiste’s line of dry shampoo since she’s always on the go. She specifically loves the Cheeky Cherry scent to add a little extra freshness to her hair throughout the day.

NYX — Matte Liquid Liner

caption This liner has a unique brush. source Ulta Beauty

Cost: $7.49

Getting an even, smooth line with liquid eyeliner is always a challenge, but former employee and Reddit user Human_House_Cat thinks this product by NYX does the trick.

“I’ve tried several liquid liners, but felt tips just don’t lay down enough product for a smooth line,” the employee told INSIDER. “This small brush does the trick in a single stroke.”

Eylure — Vegas Nay Grand Glamour Lashes

caption These will add some glamour to your look. source Ulta

Cost: $7.99

Ulta employee Ana says she “can’t go without” these glamorous lashes by Eylure, and it seems to be a customer favorite as well based on its positive reviews.

Tony Moly — Master Lab Hyaluronic Acid Mask Sheet

caption One of the most affordable options on this list. source Ulta

Cost: $4

Cierra told us she’s a big fan of the entire Master Lab line by Tony Moly, and the Hyaluronic Acid option comes especially recommended to anyone looking for some extra hydration.

E.L.F. Cosmetics — Blending Brush

caption This brush won’t break the bank. source Ulta

Cost: $3

If the tiny eye-shadow brush in your palette isn’t cutting it, Keisha recommends this super affordable full-sized option from E.L.F. Cosmetics.

L.A. Girl — HD Pro Concealer

caption This is one of the more affordable concealers in the store. source Ulta

Cost: $4.99

Keisha also recommends the L.A. Girl concealer as one of the best bangs for your buck at only $4.99 for a tube.

It’s a 10 — Miracle Leave-in Product

caption This leave-in spray is meant for both wet and dry hair. source It’s a 10

Cost: $18.52

This leave-in spray is meant to nourish and repair damaged hair, and Ulta Beauty employee Ileen can definitely see the effects.

“Upon use I’ve noticed a huge difference in the health of my hair and I am obsessed with how soft and bouncy this makes it feel,” she told us.

Too Faced — Better Than Sex Mascara

caption The wand has a unique shape. source Ulta

Cost: $24

Sara-Beth immediately pointed to Better Than Sex Mascara by Two Faced when asked about her favorite product. “I just love the wand shape,” she said. “It helps make your lashes really voluminous.”

Dermalogica — Clear Start Breakout Clearing Foaming Wash

caption This foaming cleanser contains tea tree and lavender. source Ulta

Cost: $19.50

Natasha’s favorite is the Clear Start Breakout Clearing Foaming Wash by Dermalogica, especially for those with acne-prone skin. “It’s the only thing I’ve used that gets rid of my acne without irritating my skin,” she said. “I noticed a difference within a few days.”

Philosophy — Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser

caption This cleanser claims to clean, tone, and hydrate at the same time. source Ulta

Cost: $24

This is another product with a cult-classic status, and Nicole pairs it with her Clarisonic to easily melt away makeup at the end of the day.

Benefit Cosmetics — Goof Proof Eye Pencil Easy Shape & Fill

caption Goof Proof is another popular choice by Benefit. source Ulta

Cost: $24 Mastering the perfect brow technique can be a challenge, and Cassie told us this is "the perfect starter pencil since it blends so easily."

Benefit Cosmetics — Precisely, My Brow Pencil

caption The pencil comes in six different shades. source Ulta

Cost: $24

Ulta employee Chey told us, “I would definitely not be able to survive without my Benefit Precisely, My Brow Pencil.” It has a super fine tip to add more precise definition to the brows.

Tarte — Maneater Voluptuous Mascara

caption This mascara has a “soft-flex” brush. source Ulta

Cost: $23

If you want the fake eyelash look without actually applying them, Madi recommends the Tarte Maneater Voluptuous Mascara. This one contains jojoba oil and carnauba wax for a nourishing effect.

Benefit Cosmetics — ka-BROW! Cream-Gel Eyebrow Color With Brush

caption This one has unique packaging. source Ulta

Cost: $24

“Brows are the one thing I can’t leave my house without,” Ulta employee Chelly told INSIDER. She reaches for this brow cream-gel to fill and hold her brows in place.

IT Cosmetics — Bye Bye Pores Silk HD Anti-Aging Micro-Powder

caption This powder is infused with vitamins. source Ulta

Cost: $24

This finishing powder is one of Ulta employee Tori’s favorites for setting makeup. It contains vitamins A, C, E, and K to offer some skin-care benefits as well.

Too Faced — Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Lipstick in Lady Balls

caption This matte lipstick comes in a deep shade of red. source Ulta

Cost: $21

Chloe says this deep red shade is one of the best matte lipsticks Ulta has to offer.

Living Proof — Perfect hair Day (PhD) Dry Shampoo

caption Living Proof’s dry shampoo has a “time-released fragrance.” source Ulta

Cost: $23

Andrea said it’s tough to choose one favorite, but she reaches for this one most often. “It absorbs oil, sweat, and odor, while actually cleaning the hair,” Andrea said. “It gives volume and doesn’t leave a residue on any hair type.”

REDKEN — Color Extend Vinegar Hair Rinse

caption This one comes recommended for color-treated hair. source Ulta

Cost: $24

This versatile rinse can replace either your shampoo or conditioner – or you can simply apply it as a treatment – and Ulta Beauty employee Susanne loves the results. “It contains Apple Cider Vinegar to gently cleanse and re-balance the hair’s pH levels which gives an incredible shine and seals the cuticle,” she said.

