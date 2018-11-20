The 10 best things to buy from Ulta Beauty’s Black Friday sale

caption Ulta Beauty is holding its annual Black Friday sale. source Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Black Friday is mostly known as the day bargain-hunters camp out for discounted electronics and toys. However, beauty lovers know it’s also one of the best times to stock up on makeup and skin-care goodies.

Ahead of the shopping holiday, Ulta Beauty has released the details of its online and in-store Black Friday offerings. The store will have a few Black Friday-exclusive gift sets from brands like Too Faced and MAC, as well as full-sized items for much less than their retail value.

Like most retailers, Ulta Beauty is starting its Black Friday sale a day early on Thursday. The deals start at 5 p.m. online and 6 p.m. in stores.

From half-price palettes to hair dryers, here are some of this year’s best Ulta Black Friday deals.

Urban Decay’s Naked Petite Heat palette will be $15 during the sale.

caption A travel-ready version of the Naked Heat palette. source Urban Decay

Cost: $15 (reduced from $29)

This travel-friendly version of the Naked Heat palette includes six neutral shades.

A superhero-inspired palette from IT Cosmetics will be over 50% off.

caption The kit includes a variety of “transforming” shades. source IT Cosmetics

Cost: $20 (reduced from $42)

The palette features 12 shades that are advertised to be “universally flattering.”

Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kits will be 40% off.

caption The Sugar Glow kit features four shimmering highlighter shades. source Ulta Beauty

Cost: $24 – $27 (reduced from $40 – $45)

The Sun Dipped and Sugar kits have four shimmering powder formulas, while the Dream, Moonchild, and Aurora kits come with six apiece.

The Anastasia Liquid Glow will also be 40% off.

caption Liquid Glow comes in seven shades. source Anastasia Beverly Hills

Cost: $15 (reduced from $25)

This liquid highlighter can be used on its own or mixed in with foundation for an all-over glow.

Boscia’s Luminizing Black Mask will be $14 off.

caption This peel-off mask is considered a fan favorite. source Boscia

Cost: $20 (reduced from $34)

This peel-off mask contains charcoal and claims to minimize the appearance of pores.

The Prime Time Foundation Primer by BareMinerals will be over 50% off.

caption The formula contains SPF 15. source BareMinerals

Cost: $10 (reduced from $25)

The primer claims to extend the wear of your foundation by smoothing rough patches and reducing the appearance of pores.

Ulta’s skin-care sampler set will have one of the lowest prices of the sale at $4.99.

caption The set includes eight products to try, including Simple’s cleansing facial wipes. source Ulta

Cost: $4.99 (reduced from $9.99)

The set includes skin-care staples from Simple, Bioré, Garnier, and Pacifica.

CHI’s line of winter hairstyle irons will be $40 off.

caption These irons are advertised to heat up in 30 seconds. source Ulta

Cost: $79.99 (reduced from $119.99)

The winter collection includes four different patterns and comes with a bonus travel bag.

Living Proof’s PhD dry shampoo will be 50% off.

caption This one has a time released fragrance. source Living Proof

Cost: $11.50 (reduced from $23)

The dry shampoo claims to absorb oils while neutralizing odors.

InStyler’s BLU Turbo Ionic Dryer will be $40 off.

caption This dryer allows you to customize the airflow. source InStyler

Cost: $59.99 (reduced from $99.99)

This hair dryer from InStyler features an “Ionic Generator” which claims to prevent frizz.

