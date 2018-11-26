Ulta Beauty’s Cyber Monday sale includes items as cheap as $1 — here are the 10 best things to buy

caption Ulta Beauty is currently holding its annual Cyber Monday sale. source Mike Mozart/Flickr

Ulta Beauty’s Cyber Monday sale is here.

Available online only, Ulta Beauty is offering up to 50% off beauty products from brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Estée Lauder, and Shea Moisture.

Those who spend $50 or more are eligible to receive $10 off their purchases, and shipping is free for those who spend more than $35.

The Thanksgiving weekend might be over, but holiday shopping deals are still going strong. Specifically for beauty lovers, Ulta Beauty is one of many retailers offering Cyber Monday deals on makeup, skin care, and hairstyling products.

From November 25 through November 27 at 2 a.m. CT, Ulta Beauty’s Cyber Monday deals will be available to online shoppers. Products will be discounted up to 50% off, and customers who make a qualifying purchase of $50 or more can get $10 off using the code “CYBERMON18“. Similarly, those who spend $35 or more are eligible to receive free shipping.

There are over 180 deals currently on Ulta Beauty’s website, so we’ve rounded up 10 of its best Cyber Monday deals to save you some time.

Benefit Cosmetics is selling one of its most popular mascaras for 50% off.

caption For 50% off, this mascara is a steal. source Ulta Beauty

This mascara is said to curl, lift, and separate lashes for up to 12 hours.

Cost: $12.50 (reduced from $25)

Find out more about the Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara here >

For 40% off, shoppers can buy fan-favorite products from NYX.

caption This palette features matte and shimmer shades. source Ulta Beauty

Makeup artists swear by the Warm Neutrals Ultimate Shadow Palette, but customers can choose any products from the brand’s face and eye ranges to receive 40% off.

Cost: $2.09 – $33 (reduced from $3.49 – $55)

Find out more about the NYX Professional Makeup eye and face products here >

Three different primers from Stila are 50% off.

caption The One Step Correct primer claims to even skin tone. source Ulta Beauty

This primer is available in three formulas – One Step Correct, One Step Illuminate, and One Step Prime – so there are options for a variety of skin types.

Cost: $18 (reduced from $36)

Find out more about Stila primers here >

Those looking for a pop of color should check out the discounted Modern Renaissance palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills.

caption You also get a free brush with this palette. source Ulta Beauty

This palette can be used to achieve simple, everyday looks and dramatic pink smokey eyes.

Cost: $29 (reduced from $42)

Find out more about the Anastasia Beverly Hills Modern Renaissance eye shadow palette here >

Lipsticks from Revlon are being sold for $3.99.

caption Pictured is the shade Iced Amethyst. source Ulta Beauty

The inexpensive lipsticks are available in over 50 shades.

Cost: $3.99 (reduced from $8.49)

Find out more about the Revlon Super Lustrous Lipsticks here >

Everything from Physician’s Formula is on sale for 50% off.

caption This bronzer is available in four shades. source Ulta Beauty

The sale includes the brand’s cult-favorite Butter Bronzer.

Cost: $3 – $7.50 (reduced from $5.99 – $14.99)

Find out more about Physician’s Formula here >

You can buy Estée Lauder’s entire Nutritious Collection for 50% off.

caption There are three products in this range from Estée Lauder. source Ulta Beauty

Customers who spend $40 or more on Estée Lauder products qualify for a free Nutritious Radiant Vitality Cleanser.

Cost: $23 – $36 (reduced from $46 – $72)

Find out more about Estée Lauder’s Nutritious Collection here >

All Shea Moisture products are 40% off on Cyber Monday.

caption This mask is said to work best on oily skin. source Shea Moisture

The Shea Moisture brand features everything from skin-care to bath products, all of which are included in Ulta Beauty’s Cyber Monday sale.

Cost: $1.19 – $10.19 (reduced from $1.99 – $16.99)

Find out more about Shea Moisture here >

Hairstyling irons from Chi are discounted during the sale.

caption This specific iron is from the brand’s 2018 holiday collection. source Ulta

If you missed your chance to buy this curling iron during Ulta Beauty’s Black Friday sale, the deal is still included as part of the retailer’s Cyber Monday promotions.

Cost: $79.99 (reduced from $119.99)

Find out more about CHI for Ulta Beauty Temperature Control 1″ Hairstyling Iron Winter Collection here >

All Frizz Dismiss treatments from Redken are 50% off.

caption This hair mask uses Brazilian Pracaxi Oil to smooth frizz. source Ulta Beauty

Everything from anti-frizz sprays to frizz-fighting creams are included in this collection.

Cost: $4.25 – $12.50 (reduced from $8.50 – $25)

Find out more about Redken’s Frizz Dismiss collection here >

