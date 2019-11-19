What to expect during Ulta’s Black Friday 2019 sale — including up to 50% off on Benefit, Tarte, Morphe, and more

source Ulta

Ulta always has major deals during Black Friday, so we expect this year’s sale to be huge.

Official sale dates and deals haven’t been announced yet, but we have some predictions based on last year’s deals.

Shopping at Ulta is like being a kid at a candy store; there’s just so many beauty products you want to try out. And on Black Friday, nearly all of them are going to be heavily discounted.

Ulta hasn’t officially announced its Black Friday deals yet, but based on last year’s sale, we’re predicting discounts of up to 50% off on many items, including Benefit, Morphe, Anastasia, and more. Ulta is one of the most popular retailers to shop during Black Friday, so we expect to find great deals on all the products you need for gifting and personal use.

Shop Ulta deals by category:

Ulta Black Friday 2019 FAQs:

What should you buy?

Last year, Ulta dropped a huge 50% discount on a ton of items from Benefit, Morphe, Anastasia, and of course, its own Ulta line. There were also a lot of stocking stuffers across makeup, skin-care, hair-care, and more. Currently, Ulta is running a buy one, get one 50% deal on brands like Maybelline, Kenra, and Essence.

Overall, we’re expecting the same level of Black Friday discounts, if not better, this year.

We’ll be updating this post with all the information and the best deals as we learn about them.

Is Ulta open on Thanksgiving?

Yes. Ulta will be open on Thanksgiving but at different hours. Some open 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening but check your local store’s hours before heading out.

When does Ulta’s Black Friday sale start?

Black Friday officially falls on November 29, but Ulta’s deals will likely be available earlier than that. We’ll update this post as soon as we get an official date.

Does Ulta have free shipping?

This depends on your Ultamate Rewards membership level.

Those with Diamond status automatically qualify for free standard shipping on purchases of $25 or more. But currently, Ulta is offering free standard shipping on orders over $35 regardless. Standard shipping means delivery within three to eight business days, and usually costs $5.95.

We expect the free shipping deal to be available during Black Friday as we’ve seen in the past.

What is Ulta’s return policy?

No matter if you’re shopping in-store or online, we suggest linking your purchase to your Ultamate Rewards Member number or ulta.com account. This will help with returns if you ever lose your receipt.

In-store purchases can be returned to any Ulta store within 60 days for a full refund to the method of payment as long as you have your receipt. If you lost your receipt, the store associate can locate your purchase through your Ultamate Rewards Member number or ulta.com account username. Otherwise, you’ll get store credit for the lowest selling price in the 90 days preceding your return date.

Online and app orders can be returned to Ulta stores within 60 days or sent back by mail though you will need to cover the shipping costs.

How can I save even more at Ulta on Black Friday?

You can also sign up for Ultamate Rewards to earn points for every dollar spent that you can redeem for discounts on purchases or in-store beauty services like makeovers, perks like free beauty swag and discounts on your birthday, free shipping, and more. Some perks like free shipping are reserved for the highest tier.

Finally, if you sign up for an Ulta credit card, you’ll save 20% off your first purchase and service, earn double points on in-store and online Ulta purchases, and more. If you sign up for an Ulta Mastercard, you’ll also earn points on purchases outside of Ulta.

