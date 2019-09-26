Ulta’s fall sale is going on now — get up to 50% off beauty and skin-care products from Maybelline, Revlon, and more

Ciannah Gin
CoverGirl Facebook

Ulta is having a Fall Haul sale to mark the start of everyone’s favorite season with discounts of up to 50% off brands like Maybelline, CoverGirl, NYX, The Body Shop, Yes To, and more

The two-week sale includes makeup, skin care, hair care, and more, with a new set of deals starting September 29, 2019. Some deals are in stores and online while others are online-only, but savings are everywhere.

There’s also free shipping on purchases $35 or more.

Here are 10 of our favorites on sale until September 28, or check out all the deals at Ulta:

CoverGirl Lash Blast Active Mascara

Amazon

$5.69 (originally $9.49) [You save $3.80]

Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer

Physicians Formula

$9.59 (originally $15.99) [You save $6.40]

Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Peel-Off Mask

Ulta

$7.99 (originally $15.99) [You save $8]

NYX Fill & Fluff Eyebrow Pomade Pencil

Amazon

$7.70 (originally $11) [You save $3.30]

Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak Dry Shampoo

Ulta

$2.99 (originally $5.99) [You save $3]

Ardell Magnetic Liner & Wispies Lash Kit

Ulta

$9.00 (originally $15) [You save $6]

The Body Shop Limited Edition Vanilla Pumpkin Body Butter

The Body Shop

$10.50 (originally $21) [You save $10.50]

Pacifica Crystal Lit Moon Oil

Pacifica

$15.40 (originally $22) [You save $6.60]

Revlon ColorStay Pressed Powder

Amazon

$5.99 (originally $9.99) [You save $4]

I Heart Revolution Golden Bar Palette

Revolution Beauty

$9 (originally $15) [You save $6]