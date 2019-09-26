Ulta’s fall sale is going on now — get up to 50% off beauty and skin-care products from Maybelline, Revlon, and more

source CoverGirl Facebook

Now through October 5, 2019, Ulta Beauty is discounting tons of items from brands like Maybelline, CoverGirl, NYX, The Body Shop, Yes To, and more.

Beauty, skin-care, and more are up to 50% off both in-store and online, and there’s free shipping on purchases over $35.

It’s part of a two-week sale, and there’ll be a new set of deals starting September 29, 2019.

Ulta is having a Fall Haul sale to mark the start of everyone’s favorite season with discounts of up to 50% off brands like Maybelline, CoverGirl, NYX, The Body Shop, Yes To, and more

The two-week sale includes makeup, skin care, hair care, and more, with a new set of deals starting September 29, 2019. Some deals are in stores and online while others are online-only, but savings are everywhere.

There’s also free shipping on purchases $35 or more.

Here are 10 of our favorites on sale until September 28, or check out all the deals at Ulta:

CoverGirl Lash Blast Active Mascara

source Amazon

Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer

source Physicians Formula

Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow-Boosting Unicorn Peel-Off Mask

source Ulta

NYX Fill & Fluff Eyebrow Pomade Pencil

source Amazon

Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak Dry Shampoo

source Ulta

Ardell Magnetic Liner & Wispies Lash Kit

source Ulta

The Body Shop Limited Edition Vanilla Pumpkin Body Butter

source The Body Shop

Pacifica Crystal Lit Moon Oil

source Pacifica

Revlon ColorStay Pressed Powder

source Amazon

I Heart Revolution Golden Bar Palette