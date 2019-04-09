Ulta is having a massive spring sale with products up to 50% off — here are the best things to buy

- source
- Ulta Beauty is having its Spring Haul Event from April 7 through April 20.
- The sale includes discounts on popular makeup brands like L’Oreal and Colourpop.
- Other items include hair care brands like Nexxus and skin care brands like No7.
Ulta Beauty may have just wrapped up its 21 Days of Beauty sale from March, but it has already moved on to another multi-week sale event.
The cosmetics store is holding its Spring Haul Event from April 7 through April 20, and each week is filled with major discounts up to 50% off.
From drugstore-favorite makeup brands like L’Oréal to hair-care staples like Nexxus, here are the best items to buy during each week of the sale.
April 7 – April 13: All L’Oréal mascaras will be 30% off.
Some fan favorites include the Voluminous Carbon Black Volume Building Mascara and the Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara.
Cost: $5.59 – $9.09 (reduced from $7.99 – $12.99)
Find out more about L’Oréal’s mascaras here >
April 7 – April 13: Colourpop’s Super Shock shadows and pigments are 20% off.
Both the pigments and shadows have rave reviews on the site so far.
Cost: $4 (reduced from $5)
Find out more about Colourpop’s pigments and shadows here >
April 7 – April 13: Select Ulta Beauty Collection eye shadow palettes will be 50% off.
You can choose from the Rose Gold, Gilded Gold, or Matte Neutrals palettes, each of which contains 12 different shades.
Cost: $10 (reduced from $20)
Find out more about the Ulta Beauty Collection palettes here >
April 7 – April 13: Covergirl’s line of Outlast lip colors will be 30% off.
Covergirl ambassador Ayesha Curry previously told INSIDER these lip colors “literally stay for 24 hours.”
Read more: Ayesha Curry shares her favorite products for keeping hormonal acne at bay
Cost: $4.19 – $7.69 (reduced from $5.99 – $10.99)
Find out more about Covergirl Outlast All Day Lip Color here >
April 7 – April 13: All dry shampoos from Not Your Mother’s will be 50% off.
The “Clean Freak” variety currently has four stars from 2,500 reviews.
Cost: $3 (reduced from $5.99)
Find out more about Not Your Mother’s Dry Shampoos here >
April 14 – April 20: The 35OM Nature Glow Matte Eyeshadow Palette by Morphe will be $9 off.
The palette contains 35 shades of warm oranges and browns.
Cost: $15 (reduced from $24)
Find out more about the Morphe 350M Eye Shadow Palette here >
April 14 – April 20: All Maybelline concealers will be 30% off.
The SuperStay Better Skin Concealer is currently the top-rated Maybelline concealer among Ulta customers.
Cost: $4.54 – $6.99 (reduced from $6.49 – $9.99)
Find out more about Maybelline concealers here >
April 14 – April 20: Nexxus hair-care products will be reduced by 40%.
The Mousse Plus Volumizing Foam is currently the highest-rated product in the line.
Cost: $7.79 – $13.19 (reduced from $12.99 – $21.99)
Find out more about Nexxus hair care here >
April 14 – April 20: Travel palettes from BH Cosmetics will be 40% off.
The Hangin’ in Hawaii palette seen above contains 16 summery shades.
Cost: $9.60 (reduced from $16)
Find out more about BH Cosmetics travel palettes here >
April 14 – April 20: All serums from No7 will be 30% off.
The Early Defence GLOW ACTIVATING Serum claims to brighten skin with vitamin C and ginseng.
Cost: $13.99 – $30.79 (reduced from $19.99 – $43.99)