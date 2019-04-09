Ulta is having a massive spring sale with products up to 50% off — here are the best things to buy

caption Brands likes Morphe and Colourpop will be on sale. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images and Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty may have just wrapped up its 21 Days of Beauty sale from March, but it has already moved on to another multi-week sale event.

The cosmetics store is holding its Spring Haul Event from April 7 through April 20, and each week is filled with major discounts up to 50% off.

From drugstore-favorite makeup brands like L’Oréal to hair-care staples like Nexxus, here are the best items to buy during each week of the sale.

April 7 – April 13: All L’Oréal mascaras will be 30% off.

caption The Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara will be $6.99. source Ulta Beauty

Some fan favorites include the Voluminous Carbon Black Volume Building Mascara and the Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara.

Cost: $5.59 – $9.09 (reduced from $7.99 – $12.99)

April 7 – April 13: Colourpop’s Super Shock shadows and pigments are 20% off.

caption The “Daddy” shade is a bright purple pigment. source Ulta Beauty

Both the pigments and shadows have rave reviews on the site so far.

Cost: $4 (reduced from $5)

April 7 – April 13: Select Ulta Beauty Collection eye shadow palettes will be 50% off.

caption The Rose Gold palette has 12 shades to choose from. source Ulta Beauty

You can choose from the Rose Gold, Gilded Gold, or Matte Neutrals palettes, each of which contains 12 different shades.

Cost: $10 (reduced from $20)

April 7 – April 13: Covergirl’s line of Outlast lip colors will be 30% off.

caption The lip colors come with a moisturizing top coat. source Ulta Beauty

Covergirl ambassador Ayesha Curry previously told INSIDER these lip colors “literally stay for 24 hours.”

Cost: $4.19 – $7.69 (reduced from $5.99 – $10.99)

April 7 – April 13: All dry shampoos from Not Your Mother’s will be 50% off.

caption The “Clean Freak” variety appears to be a fan favorite. source Ulta Beauty

The “Clean Freak” variety currently has four stars from 2,500 reviews.

Cost: $3 (reduced from $5.99)

April 14 – April 20: The 35OM Nature Glow Matte Eyeshadow Palette by Morphe will be $9 off.

caption This palette contains 35 shades. source Ulta Beauty

The palette contains 35 shades of warm oranges and browns.

Cost: $15 (reduced from $24)

April 14 – April 20: All Maybelline concealers will be 30% off.

caption The SuperStay Better Skin Concealer is a customer favorite. source Ulta Beauty

The SuperStay Better Skin Concealer is currently the top-rated Maybelline concealer among Ulta customers.

Cost: $4.54 – $6.99 (reduced from $6.49 – $9.99)

April 14 – April 20: Nexxus hair-care products will be reduced by 40%.

caption The Mousse Plus foam is a big hit. source Ulta Beauty

The Mousse Plus Volumizing Foam is currently the highest-rated product in the line.

Cost: $7.79 – $13.19 (reduced from $12.99 – $21.99)

April 14 – April 20: Travel palettes from BH Cosmetics will be 40% off.

caption This palette contains a mix of shimmery and matte shades. source Ulta Beauty

The Hangin’ in Hawaii palette seen above contains 16 summery shades.

Cost: $9.60 (reduced from $16)

April 14 – April 20: All serums from No7 will be 30% off.

caption This serum claims to brighten skin. source Ulta Beauty

The Early Defence GLOW ACTIVATING Serum claims to brighten skin with vitamin C and ginseng.

Cost: $13.99 – $30.79 (reduced from $19.99 – $43.99)

