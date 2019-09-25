Ultimaker Expands S-line Product Family with Ultimaker S3

Affordable, professional-grade 3D printer brings in-house production to any desk

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 September 2019 – Ultimaker , the global leader in desktop 3D printing, today unveiled the Ultimaker S3, the latest addition to its S-line product family of 3D printers. The Ultimaker S3 offers turnkey production capacity so that anyone can achieve high-quality results. The affordable desktop 3D printer has composite-ready performance and an efficiently small footprint to fit easily on any desktop. Packed with the latest technology, the Ultimaker S3 offers disruptive businesses a cost-effective way to adopt and drive in-house 3D printing.









Ultimaker S3

The new Ultimaker S3 seamlessly integrates into Ultimaker’s open ecosystem. The feeder wheels are made of hardened steel and together with the CC print core, users can print with almost any 2.85 mm filament — such as PLA, ABS, Nylon, third-party materials and abrasive materials. Engineers can design, test, and produce models and custom end-use parts with the widest range of materials for their manufacturing needs. The wider nozzle coverage ensures that no space is wasted, which offers an increased build-volume-to-size ratio.

The Ultimaker S3 contains an award-winning touch interface and predefined print settings that facilitate more precise 3D printing as part of any workflow. A heated build plate, advanced active levelling, a stiffer build platform and accurate stepper drivers result in the highest print quality of a machine in this form factor. The dual filament flow sensors can detect empty filament spools in the Ultimaker S3 and will automatically pause print jobs so that users can immediately replenish materials and keep the machine running seamlessly.

“I am proud that we managed to pack all the latest breakthrough technology into a machine with the form-factor of the Ultimaker 3,” said Paul Heiden, Senior Vice President Product Management at Ultimaker. “The accessible Ultimaker S3 is capable of reliably manufacturing smaller parts and models at a price-point that removes the barrier to entry for entrepreneurs and SMEs to adopt 3D printing. Now, anyone who wants to start leveraging Ultimaker’s flexible, powerful 3D printing system can do so and make full use of all materials with print profiles available in the Marketplace in Ultimaker Cura. We passionately believe that the ability for more businesses to affordably disrupt markets with rapidly developed, locally manufactured parts and models, makes the Ultimaker S3 a no-brainer. And we’re excited to see how our customers take advantage of this new opportunity.”

Availability

The Ultimaker S3 is available starting September 24, 2019 through Ultimaker’s network of global partners. For more information and local pricing, please visit our product page or read our blog post.





Innovate every day

Ultimaker continues to remove the final barriers in adopting desktop 3D printing. Today, the company also launched its Ultimaker S5 Pro Bundle offering global manufacturers a full automated 3D printing workflow tested for unattended use and 24/7 3D print capacity.





TCT Show, Shenzhen, China

Please join us for a toast and first live demo of our new products between 15-17 Oct at booth G34 at SZCEC.





TCT Korea

Please join us for a toast and first live demo of our new products between 16-18 Oct at booth B33 & B34 at Changwon Exhibition Convention to celebrate and learn more.





About Ultimaker