This $30,000 rig is the craziest gaming setup we’ve ever seen

Lewis Hilsenteger from the YouTube channel Unbox Therapy created up the craziest gaming rig we’ve ever seen.

With all the various components, the entire setup costs about $30,000.

You have to see it to believe it.

Lewis Hilsenteger is always showing off the latest and coolest technologies over on his YouTube channel, Unbox Therapy.

But Hilsenteger may have outdone himself with this particular setup, which he filmed earlier this year. He rigged up a $20,000 gaming computer to probably the craziest-looking game chair we’ve ever seen, added three monitors, and designated snack areas to create the “ultimate gaming PC setup.” He even threw in a PlayStation 4 Pro, just for good measure.

Check it out.

This is it: the “ultimate” gaming experience, according to Hilsenteger.

It’s comprised of an elaborate gaming chair, a high-end gaming PC, a PlayStation 4 Pro, computer accessories from SteelSeries, a snack cart, a refrigerator, and three massive displays.

Hilsenteger says this setup costs around $30,000.

The experience is powered by a Xidax limited-edition X-10 gaming PC, which features an Intel Core i9 processor overclocked to 4.6 GHz, two GPUs including the GeForce GTX 1080 TI chip, 128 GB of RAM, two 6-terabyte hard drives and 480 GB of solid-state storage, plus custom watercooling and more. <a href=”https://youtu.be/Pvakr7s7qc0″target=”_blank”>The PC by itself costs around $20,000.</a>

The chair, which retails for about $3,600, comes from Imperator Works, which builds high-end workstations. The company’s 2018 model, <a href=”https://imperatorworks.com/index.php/iw-c4″target=”_blank”>the IW-R1</a>, can hold up to three monitors. It also features leg and foot rests, cup holders, and USB hubs on the armrests.

There’s a <a href=”https://www.amazon.com/LG-Electronics-LED-lit-Monitor-43UD79-B/dp/B0711MP768/”target=”_blank”>42.5-inch 4K LG display</a> in the middle of the setup, and it’s surrounded by two 24-inch portrait-mode displays. It’s almost 100 inches of display.

This computer is also great for multitasking. You can have the game you’re playing — say, on the PlayStation 4 — featured on the center screen, but keep your PC operating system running on the two side displays.

Still, this setup is clearly for gaming; there is RGB everywhere. The lights inside the chair, as well as the SteelSeries keyboard, mouse, sound mixer, and headphones can all turn different colors.

You also never need to get up for food. There’s a snack cart with chips and cookies, and a fridge that you can fill up whatever you like: iced tea, beer, or Coke.

The chair features controls on the armrest, which moves the keyboard tray (so you can actually sit in this thing) and raises and lowers the displays.

The chair even has massaging built into it, so you can keep your muscles feeling relaxed during long gaming sessions.

There’s even a “zero-G” button on the chair, which makes the whole setup tilt backwards from 95 to 140 degrees so you can be fully reclined while gaming. “I could be here a week,” Hilsenteger said.

Hilsenteger showed off his ultimate gaming PC by playing — you guessed it — Fortnite.

Even while playing the game across three different displays, Hilsenteger’s setup was still able to pump out over 80 frames per second, which is a better framerate than any current game console can pull off.

Of course, this setup isn’t really something people are expected to go out and make for themselves, but it’s cool to see what’s possible when going all-out for the ultimate gaming experience.

You can watch Hilsenteger’s full video below. to see the setup in action.