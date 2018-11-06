Ultimate MICE Experience Unveiled in Hong Kong’s Old Town Central

Old Town Central, Hong Kong’s oldest and hippest neighbourhood, has become an all-in-one MICE cluster, designed for planners and recommended by planners, offering integrated solutions and setting a new bar for authentic MICE experiences.













The Ultimate MICE Guide is designed for planners, recommended by top planners from four strategic markets across the region. The guide is available in print and digital versions for meeting planners to plan and design the best spots in the OTC cluster, a community over 100 years old, which offers a great variety of meeting ideas, from venues to team-building and gourmet indulgence. HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – November 6, 2018 – Designed by Meetings and Exhibitions Hong Kong (MEHK), a division of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the brand-new Old Town Central (OTC) MICE Guide was officially launched at a trade briefing in Tai Kwun, Centre for Heritage and Arts on 5 Nov 2018.













Over 150 Hong Kong trade partners attended the trade briefing for Old Town Central MICE Guide Launch at Tai Kwun, the city’s latest addition on the cultural scene.





The guide features five categories: multi-purpose event venues, trendy dining options for different dietary needs; unique team building ideas catering for different size groups and occasions, a fun-filled scavenger hunt, and a “Choose your own adventure” option, featuring over 20 unique locations to match every interest. Old Town Central is set to become the ideal hub for social events and corporate gatherings.

The Ultimate MICE Guide to Old Town Central is designed for planners with recommendations by planners. “This approach goes beyond product development and takes a holistic experiential approach to create an all-in-one MICE solution, tailored for meeting and incentive groups, to create an engaging and authentic Hong Kong experience in Old Town Central,” said Kenneth Wong, General Manager of the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s MICE and Cruise Division.

Four Key Components of the “Ultimate MICE Guide to Old Town Central”

Read on to learn why Old Town Central is the ideal hub for social events and corporate gatherings.





Teamwork In Action. Sharing a unique experience brings people closer together, whether it involves building stronger connections through a joint cooking experience or strengthening bonds through the universal language of art. About 10 classes have been introduced so far, from arts and crafts and food tasting to traditional cultural activities, all featuring a local twist for participants to interact with and appreciate Hong Kong culture while having plenty of fun!





Authentic Scavenger Hunt in Old Town Central. Nothing is more authentic than a scavenger hunt in the city’s iconic neighborhood, which reflects the contrast between old and new, heritage and creativity, and East and West. Get acquainted with some of the neighbourhood’s hidden gems, as each of the 10 checkpoints is a unique local attraction, related to history, delicious food or great shopping.





Dining in the Heart of Asia’s Food Paradise. Hong Kong has no shortage of exceptional international restaurants. Scattered throughout the heart of the financial and cultural district of Old Town Central is everything from Michelin maestros and halal-certified and vegetarian eateries to myriad restaurants that boast a world of flavours — all catering for parties of different sizes and purposes.

Event Venues. OTC is also home to a range of venues that cater for a plethora of events and celebrations — whatever the theme and scale. Art institutions, heritage sites and modern multi-purpose spaces abound in the district. These locations can host events that encompass everything from street festivals in Hong Kong’s most iconic nightlife spots in Lan Kwai Fong to intimate gatherings in Asia’s latest art space.









Beyond Old Town Central, Hong Kong’s Latest Advances Benefit MICE Events

Hong Kong’s dual super-infrastructure transport links speed up connectivity to Mainland China

The recent inauguration of the High Speed Rail Link, connecting Hong Kong to Mainland China’s vast high-speed rail network, and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the world’s longest sea bridge, has provided a mega boost in connectivity, with additional efficient travel options between Hong Kong and Mainland China for MICE visitors. This will become a great attendance generator for MICE planners.

New Integrated Meeting Solutions at the City’s Two Leading Theme Parks

Hong Kong Disneyland started its six-year expansion plan, which will provide new attractions or entertainment offerings almost every year through 2023. Ocean Park Hong Kong, meanwhile, is unveiling a brand new Hong Kong Ocean Park Marriott Hotel on its premises, offering more than 14,500 sq ft of event space. For those who want to relax with a splash, a Water World is also in the works.

Booming Cultural Venues

Hong Kong is a fast-evolving cultural melting pot and is set to welcome a slew of new and revitalized historical sites that are perfect for MICE planners looking to create a truly memorable event. The latest additions to the scene are the Tai Kwun, The Mills, and the West Kowloon Xiqu Centre.

Luxury Flags Fly High in the Hotel Scene

Hong Kong is home to 285 hotels, offering 79,944 rooms as of June 2018. In 2018 through to early 2019, the city welcomes a few more iconic brand names on both sides of the Victoria Harbour, including the 336-room Murray Hong Kong, the 129-room St. Regis Hong Kong, and the 671-room Hotel Vic on the Harbour on Hong Kong side, and across the harbour, the 413-room Rosewood Hong Kong.

The Ultimate MICE Guide is available in both print and digital versions. The latter can be downloaded from the interactive campaign site www.mehongkong.com/otc. For enquiries, please contact MEHK at mehk@hktb.com or visit www.mehongkong.com.





Media can download additional photos and a fact sheet from the following FTP:

