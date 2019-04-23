I got into an ultra-exclusive Coachella after-party where every guest has a private chauffeur and influencers rub shoulders with Tyga, Paris Hilton, and Lil Pump — here’s what it was like

I never really thought I’d go to Coachella, as I always saw it as more about the scene – the parties, the Instagrammable art, the wild outfits – than the music. But when Business Insider asked me to cover the festival, I was figured I might as well go all-in.

That meant getting into one of the exclusive parties outside of the event. You know, the kind where you’re more likely to run into a B-List (or C-List) movie star or musician than a drunk teenager.

I’m happy to say that, by the end of the weekend and a bit of finagling, I was successful. Here’s what it was like.