The Killers, Dua Lipa, Jay Chou, Afrojack, and Above & Beyond are just some of the big music acts coming to Singapore

ULTRA and F1 have both announced their lineups for their events in Singapore this year. Facebook/ULTRA Singapore

Both ULTRA and the Formula 1 Grand Prix 2018 (F1) have announced their line-ups for their upcoming events this year; and suffice to say, there are plenty of stars on the bill.

The third edition of the EDM festival ULTRA will feature headliners Afrojack, DJ Snake, and Nicky Romero. Other names on the bill include Above & Beyond, as well as Steve Angello. A total of 28 artists have been confirmed so far, with regional artists KAKU, MYKRIS and Singapore’s own MYRNE also scheduled to play at the festival.

ULTRA is set to take place on the weekend of June 15 and 16 at Ultra Park which is next to Marina Bay Sands. Tickets are on sale now and are selling fast with tier one and two already sold out.

There are plenty of big EDM names on the ULTRA bill. ULTRA Singapore 2018

For the F1 concerts, the line-up is as classy as the races. Past years have seen the likes of mega stars like Ariana Grande and Maroon 5 gracing the various stages.

Performing this year are Mando-pop megastar Jay Chou, as well as British singer Dua Lipa, DJ Martin Garrix, alternative rock band The Killers, and former frontman of Oasis, Liam Gallagher.

The Killers are returning to Singapore to play at this year’s F1. Singapore Formula 1 2018

The other confirmed F1 acts are Mercury Prize winner Young Fathers, retro pop band Simply Red, old school hip hop crew The Sugarhill Gang, J-Pop group Sekai No Owari and ABBA tribute act Bjorn Again.

The shows will be spread over the weekend of September 14, 15 and 16 and tickets are on sale now.