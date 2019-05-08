‘Ultra reliable’ 5G is coming to Singapore next year – here’s what to expect

A 5G network will give users access to virtual reality content, and allow live streaming of videos in 4K and 8K. The Straits Times

Singapore’s Internet-loving population will soon get to surf the net at faster speeds than ever.

The Government is planning to roll out at least two nationwide 5G networks as early as next year, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced in a statement on Tuesday (May 7).

The agency also launched a public consultation to get views from experts and the public on regulatory policies and potential 5G apps and services.

The “ultra-reliable” 5G network will give users access to virtual reality content, and allow live streaming of videos in 4K and 8K.

It can also allow more devices to connect to the network, and – for the first time – will allow cloud gaming, which lets players use their phones and tablets to play games that traditionally require a laptop or PC.

5G data speeds are up to 20 times faster than peak 4G speeds, and can support one million devices per square kilometre.

This will allow businesses to run numerous “high-demand” apps simultaneously, including nationwide sensor networks, and autonomous vehicles.

Read also: What is 5G, how fast is it, and when is it coming?

IMDA said it will call for interested mobile network operators (currently Singtel, StarHub and M1) to submit a “detailed proposal” on their 5G deployment plans later in the year before deciding how to assign the spectrum.

It added that it welcomes partnerships among the mobile network operators so the 5G networks can be built and deployed faster.

The proposal will include considerations such as how the company intends to ensure network performance and resilience.

It is also seeking public opinions on how to allocate the 5G spectrum to mobile network operators, as well as how to regulate their usage of the spectrum, which will affect coverage and speed limit.

Read also: