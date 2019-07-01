An NYC broker who has sold over $1 billion of luxury real-estate says her wealthy clients are used to first-class travel service — and it’s impacting which amenities they look for in their homes

caption Trends in luxury real estate are ever-changing. source Shutterstock

Lisa K. Lippman has worked in the real estate industry for 22 years and has sold over $1 billion worth of real estate in the past four years.

She represents multimillion-dollar clients across Manhattan.

Lippman recently gave Business Insider a look at the amenities wealthy clients are looking for in 2019.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Trends in luxury real estate are ever-changing, but they’re currently starting to echo trends in luxury travel.

That’s according to Lisa K. Lippman, a top Manhattan real-estate broker, who recently told Business Insider what amenities her wealthy clients want in 2019.

Lippman has worked in the real-estate industry for 22 years and is a broker at the luxury real-estate firm Brown Harris Stevens, where she was the No. 1 broker in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Lippman has sold over $1 billion of real estate in the past four years and was named the No. 4 broker in Manhattan by The Wall Street Journal in 2016.

Lippman recently told Business Insider that the wealthy want their homes to have the same first-class services they receive when they travel. To that point, some of the top amenities her clients expect include concierges, fitness centers, pilates and yoga rooms, basketball courts, golf simulators, playrooms, and sauna and steam rooms.

Read more: 13 things rich millennials look for in a luxury home, according to real-estate agents

“Everyone is used to top service when they travel and people now want that level of service at their home,” Lippman said to Business Insider in an email.

The amenities Lippman’s clients look for emphasize experience as a defining part of luxury. Similarly, Business Insider’s Hillary Hoffower reported that the founder of the architecture and design firm Workshop/APD Andrew Kotchen believes luxury is more about experience than aesthetic.

Entire industries are developing or adjusting their services to cater to consumers’ heightened interest in mindfulness, wellness, and overall experience. Just consider 15 Hudson Yards, an 88-story superluxury tower in NYC with 40,000 square feet of amenities, including a fitness center, a 75-foot pool, a yoga studio and a private spa. And then there’s the $34 million Residence 2646 in San Francisco, also known as the “wellness house,” which includes features like an air filtration system, a water filtration system, fitness studio, massage room, and spa with a glass-enclosed sauna and steam shower.