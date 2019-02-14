The school that pulled off the biggest upset in March Madness history had a fantastic message for Valentine’s Day

- source
- The UMBC Retrievers recorded one of the greatest upsets in the history of college basketball when they defeated the top-ranked Virginia Cavaliers in the opening round of March Madness, becoming the first ever 16 seed to take down a No. 1 seed during the NCAA tournament.
- The Retrievers took advantage of their moment in the spotlight by using the UMBC Athletics Twitter account to roast their haters and hilariously gloat about their historic victory.
- Nearly a year later, the Retrievers are calling back to the greatest upset in college basketball history with a Valentine’s Day card for the ages.
We did a Valentine’s Day card thing pic.twitter.com/g5QncQl2Zp
— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) February 13, 2019
This is far from the first time the UMBC Athletics Twitter account has produced viral content. The account – run by Zach Seidel – rose to fame during the 2018 NCAA tournament for its sassy posts and hilarious gloating after the team’s unforgettable first-round victory.
Read more: UMBC’s Twitter account was the star of the biggest upset in March Madness history
But the Retrievers weren’t the only ones who took advantage of Valentine’s Day to call back to Virginia’s collapse. The Baltimore Sun played on UMBC’s “Cinderella” status to produce a card of their own:
UMBC earned its bid to last year’s NCAA tournament after taking down the top-ranked Vermont Catamounts with a buzzer-beating three in the America East championship game. This season, the Retrievers are 16-10 and 8-3 in conference play, sitting two games behind the league-leading Catamounts in the America East standings.
Virginia, meanwhile, has only lost two games this season and looks primed to once again enter March Madness as one of the top overall seeds. It remains to be seen if UMBC will make its second consecutive trip to the tournament, but clearly, the legend of the Retrievers’ historic victory will live on.
