Parents are turning babies’ umbilical cords into jewelry — and it’s grossing some people out

caption Mothers are buying special jewelry to preserve their babies’ umbilical cords. source Len44ik/Shutterstock

New moms are turning their babies’ umbilical cords into keepsake jewelry.

During pregnancy, umbilical cords allow babies to receive the nutrients they need from their mothers.

One to two weeks after birth, a baby’s umbilical cord naturally dries up and falls off, leaving a stump.

Social media users are reacting differently to the jewelry – some are grossed out, while others find it cool.

Some jewelers are transforming dried up umbilical cords into one-of-a-kind accessories that new moms and dads can wear forever.

One of those jewelers is Ruth Avra, a Florida-based creator who got the idea to create umbilical cord necklaces when she and her friend gave birth around the same time. “I put both stumps next to each other on the table. Lightning bolts struck and I had a plan,” Avra told The New York Post. She decided to turn the idea into a full-on business, A La Avra.

Avra uses a process called lost wax casting to preserve the umbilical stumps and turn them into silver jewelry. Each silver necklace is around $200. And she isn’t the only jeweler in on the trend: other companies are making pearl umbilical cord pendants and umbilical cord gem rings.

“It represents the connection between mother and child because it’s literally the physical connection that is between you,” Avra told The Post.

Of course, not everyone is sold on the new parental fashion trend. Several Twitter users see the items as “gross.”

@WPOC ABSOLUTELY NO re: umbilical cord jewelry!!! Eewwwww — Cheryl Brown Cline (@CherylCRNA) November 6, 2018

"Why are you still in bed?" There are women out there who willingly turn their child's umbilical cord into jewelry. — ????????????????☪︎???????? (@FemmeEnFeu) November 3, 2018

These people have way too much time on their hands. — Michelle Revett (@b4ifade) November 3, 2018

Others, however, support the trend and deem it cool.

Prof was telling us about umbilical cord jewelry and I responded with THAT'S SO COOL and now my colleagues fear me. — pennyroyal pee (@PoisonOke) September 12, 2014

One Instagram user left a comment on an image of Avra’s designs, writing “OMG what a great idea.”

According to the American Pregnancy Association, it takes up to two weeks for the umbilical cord to naturally fall off after a baby is born. Until the cord dries up and detaches from the baby, mothers should give the area as much open-air contact as possible to move the process along. Babies should only be given sponge baths until the cord falls off. If you notice bleeding, swelling, or a strange-smelling discharge, it could mean the area is infected and you need to see a pediatrician right away.

Once the cord has fallen off your little one, you’re free to do whatever you want with the dried stump – even turn it into an accessory.

