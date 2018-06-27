Umno members slam Lim Guan Eng’s Chinese ministerial statements as a blatant violation of the Federal Constitution

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng’s use of Chinese in official statements is a breach of the Federal Constitution according to Umno members. Reuters

Umno members are turning up the heat on Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng for using Chinese in his official statements, accusing him of violating the Federal Constitution by doing so.

They have also lodged a police report against Lim on Wednesday (Jun 27), according to Malay Mail.

Umno KLCC branch information chief Alexandra Anak Perangka said Lim’s statements, which were issued in Chinese, Bahasa Melayu and English, had infringed Article 152(1) and Article 152(6) of the Federal Constitution.

The former states that Bahasa Melayu is the national language and must be used for official purposed while the latter spells out that “official purposes” are those of the federal or state government, or a public authority.

Umno KLCC branch chief, Datuk Seri Dzulkarnain Taib, said: “We view this matter very seriously as it is not just an administrative oversight, but a breach of the Constitution which is the supreme law of the land.”

“When Guan Eng took the oath of office, he promised to protect the Constitution,” he added.

Dzulkarnain expressed disappointment with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who found no issue with Lim’s controversial move, saying it was a mere “mistake”.

Given Lim’s position as a senior lawmaker, Dzulkarnain said he should have been very aware of the sovereignty of the Malay language and its status.

He called for the minister’s resignation as a consequence of flouting the law.

Dzulkarnain also suggested that the Attorney-General’s Chambers and Chief Secretary to the Government conduct courses for new cabinet ministers to educate them about the importance of Bahasa Melayu.

The uproar from Umno members followed an earlier demand by Johor Umno chief Mohamed Khaled Nordin for an apology from Lim for his actions.

Free Malaysia Today quoted Khaled as saying on Monday (Jun 25) that Lim must apologise “openly and immediately” to all Malaysians who uphold and respect the status of Bahasa Melayu as the nation’s official language.

“And, as a reminder, the apology statement must be in Bahasa Melayu,” he said.

Khaled added that the action had humiliated and downplayed the status of the language, especially when it is deemed the foundation of the Federal Constitution as well as the practice and management of the government.

“This is because the statement issued in Mandarin was an official statement involving the administration of the country and public interest, and not something personal.”

Noting that the government should be more sensitive about the matter, Khaled said, “This is a tragedy to Bahasa Melayu.”

Read also: Lim Guan Eng defends his use of Chinese in official statements with a Facebook post ironically written in Chinese – and social media users aren’t amused

‘Just a mistake’: Malaysia’s PM Dr Mahathir finds no issue with Lim Guan Eng’s controversial use of Chinese in official statements