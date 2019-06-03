UN.GLOBAL’s title sponsorship of “Kaohsiung International Forum” and opening of Taiwan new market

KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 3 June 2019 – “Kaohsiung International Forum 2019″concluded in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan Province perfectly on May 29th. This summit forum is title sponsored by U.S.A super project UN. GLOBAL.

Asia Pacific CEO of UN.GLOBAL took photos together with former prime minister of Taiwan Mao Zhiguo, founding chairman of Hongkong Block Chain Association Liang Jieyang, dean of China Digital Research Institute Zhu Jiaming, chairman of GSR Capital Wu Shenjun and other guests. & The mayor of Kaohsiung Han Guoyu, vice mayor of Kaohsiung Ye Kuangshi, former prime minister of Taiwan Mao Zhiguo, director general of Asia Pacific block chain development association Liao Shiwei, dean of China Digital Research Institute Zhu Jiaming, and other guests attended this summit.

“Kaohsiung International Forum 2019” is the highest scale block chain summit of Kaohsiung in the first half year of 2019, with the participation of Kaohsiung municipal government and the sponsorship of local Yangmingshan Future Society in Kaohsiung. It focused on how to promote regional development and economic cooperation under the big background of digital age and carried out discussion and exchange. The mayor of Kaohsiung Han Guoyu, former prime minister of Taiwan Mao Zhiguo, Taiwan legislator Xu Yuren, vice mayor of Kaohsiung Ye Kuangshi, director general of Asia Pacific block chain development association Liao Shiwei, chairman of Oneness Group Deng Di, chairman of GSR Capital Wu Shenjun, CEO of Golden Sand Digital Bank of GSR Capital David Lim, honorary director of Future Society and dean of China Digital Research Institute Zhu Jiaming, founding chairman of Hongkong Block Chain Association Liang Jieyang, executive director of Sinovation Ventures and founder of Monoxide public chain doctor Wang Jiaping, etc, totally about 10 government officers, officers of block chain association, and opinion leaders of block chain industry, attended this summit forum together.

As the general title sponsor, UN.GLOBAL appeared in the forum, and the Asia Pacific CEO Miguel Sinclair of UN.GLOBAL attended this forum and addressed in the forum. He expressed that UN.GLOBAL is very confident of this hot land, and wants to bring their excellent product and service here.

After the conference, the conference reporters interviewed on site regarding to the latest strategic adjustment and the development plan in Asia Pacific area of UN.GLOBAL. Miguel Sinclair indicated that UN.GLOBAL is a global comprehensive application platform of block chain, takes the development of block chain technology and the implementation of block chain industry as its mission, and strives for building one comprehensive application platform of block chain with close combination of digital economy and physical economy. It will construct a decentralized, visualized, and highly free open source community ecology of block chain and a globalized, base based, duplicable and innovative business mode. He wished more people can know UN and take part in the construction of global ecology of UN.GLOBAL together.

“IBS star Cagayan digital assets free trade zone” subordinated to UN locates in Santa Ana of Cagayan Special Economic Zone in north of Philippines, which faces to Taiwan across the straight, with only 30 minutes voyage. Taiwan has been listed into the radiation scope of IBS for a long time, and IBS will strive for establish more complete digital free trade zone, to provide better product and service for the people in Taiwan and even in the whole south-east Asia.

IBS star Cagayan digital assets free trade zone is the first global comprehensive application platform of block chain, the first physical project implemented by IBS star, the first global digital assets free trade zone. It stabilizes the value through the free circulation of stable token UC in Santa Ana free trade zone; it enriches regional ecology and creates value through physical investment of UN.GLOBAL; it outputs value and creates stable returns for UNTC users through platform token UNTC, and guarantees the safety and harmonious development of UN ecology.

IBS star wins the powerful support of local government of Cagayan. Currently Cagayan special economic zone government is building a series of commercial complex with virtual encrypted currency of foreign capital as payment method. After the construction of IBS star project, all the foreign enterprises and commercial complexes within Santa Ana bay area of Cagayan province will support UC ( UN.GLOBAL commercial token), and support investment and assets management with UNTC as equity, and UNTC users will have real name share holding in IBS star development projects according to the UNTC quantity. It will create stable and long term value returns for more than 1 million UN members.

Moreover, the early stage project of IBS star, i.e. Nankai resort cooperation has been implemented, and this resort has finished its construction successfully, and will support UC payment. The technical research institute and artificial intelligence center of UN.GLOBAL will also enter into IBS star.

Future Kaohsiung, UN.GLOBAL is willing to cooperate with Kaohsiung International Forum to build a block chain hot island together! Build a bigger market and a bigger platform for “IBS digital assets free trade zone”!