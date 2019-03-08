‘All of the years you give them, and they just let you go’: An immigrant who says he worked illegally for Trump and his sons for years has been fired

caption Juan Quintero at home on February 25, 2019, in Poughkeepsie, New York. source The Washington Post/Carolyn Van Houten via Getty Images

An immigrant who says he worked illegally for President Donald Trump and his sons – and who even used to text with Eric Trump about his job duties – said the family he dedicated nearly a decade of his life to abandoned him amid a companywide crackdown on unauthorized workers.

Juan Quintero, 42, told The Washington Post he was let go in January from his two jobs working for the Trump family: one as a greenskeeper at Trump National Golf Course Hudson Valley in New York and one at the Leather Hill Preserve, a private hunting retreat partly owned by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

“All of the years you give them, and they just let you go,” Quintero told The Post. “They do not say, ‘Let’s do something, let’s try to help you.’ They simply said, ‘Your documents are not valid,’ and that is it.”

Quintero is now one of several immigrants state prosecutors in New York have interviewed in recent weeks over their hirings, Quintero’s attorney Anibal Romero told The Post.

Romero is representing multiple other immigrants who worked at Trump properties and told The New York Times he has handed over documents to investigators from the New Jersey attorney general’s office and the FBI.

caption Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley, where Juan Quintero used to work, on February 26, 2019 in Hopewell Junction, New York. source The Washington Post/Carolyn Van Houten via Getty Images

Quintero told The Post he began working at the golf course when it was under previous owners. After crossing the border from Mexico more than 20 years ago, Quintero told the newspaper he used a fake green card to get the greenskeeper job and used it again to continue working at the golf course after Trump took over the ownership in 2009.

Text messages obtained by The Post showed that Quintero had a close working relationship with Eric Trump, whom he named in his phone as “Erik Boss.”

“Juan – how are the fields coming along,” Eric Trump texted Quintero last May. “They need to be planted in the next week or so in order to make the season. Hope you are great.”

Quintero responded that he was “working in it.”

caption Quintero shows a text-message thread he was a part of with Eric Trump, shown as “Erik Boss,” and Jeffrey Ferraro, shown as “Boss Montaña,” about the Leather Hill Preserve. source The Washington Post/Carolyn Van Houten via Getty Images

Quintero told The Post that he never directly told Trump about his immigration status.

Dozens of immigrants have come forward in recent months, telling The Post and The New York Times they worked for Trump properties illegally.

Since then, the Trump Organization has let many of them go amid a crackdown on illegal labor that has reportedly kept Trump properties running for years – even after Donald Trump became president.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment, but the company announced in January that it would use the E-Verify program to check all employees’ immigration status before hiring them.

Eric Trump has previously spoken publicly about the mass firings at his family’s businesses, calling them “truly heartbreaking.”

“Our employees are like family, but when presented with fake documents, an employer has little choice,” he said in January.