16 unbelievable ‘luxury’ items that actually exist, from a $7,650 Hermès trash can to a $10,000 Dolce & Gabbana stove

caption This baby bathtub covered in 8,600 Swarovski crystals retails for $5,200. source The Diamond Bathtub

Any random object can become a luxury item if it is plated in gold or produced by a well-known, high-end designer.

With the holidays approaching, Business Insider rounded up some of the most over-the-top luxury items currently on the market.

The list includes everything from toothpaste infused with 23.75 carat gold dust to Swarovski crystal-covered bathtubs for babies.

Toothbrushes, dog collars, trash cans, and fire extinguishers are all standard products that ultimately have no indulgent or elaborate qualities.

But if you plate them in gold? Or slap a designer name on them? They’ll positively drip with extravagance; they’ll become luxury items.

Note that this list is only a small sampling of the exhaustive luxury market. It’s organized in ascending order of price.

A single Saint Laurent branded condom is currently selling for €2 (or just over $2). The foil comes in multiple designs, including zebra print and leopard print.

Standard, non-designer condoms typically cost well under $1 when bought in larger packages, according to Planned Parenthood.

A Goop-approved 1.2-ounce bar of dehydrated caviar wrapped in gold foil costs $99.

source Calvisius

A Mercedes-Benz branded dog collar will set you back €99.90 (or roughly $110).

Source: Mercedes-Benz

A Swiss luxury dental company called Swiss Smile released a fancy $119 toothbrush and toothpaste combination set. The toothpaste is said to contain 23.75 carat gold dust while the toothbrush is plated with real gold.

source Neiman Marcus

Another personal grooming luxury item is a famous $240 English hairbrush. The Mason Pearson hairbrush is handmade and has “premium-grade boar” bristles.

source Nordstrom

Prada is currently selling a single luxury paperclip. It retails for $240 and is meant to be used as a money clip.

source Prada

Another outlandish, Goop-approved holiday gift is a $250 handcrafted brass fire extinguisher.

“Because yes, even something as practical and purposeful as say, a fire extinguisher, can skew sexy,” writes Goop in the product description.

Alas, the brass fire extinguisher is currently sold out. However, the copper and chrome models (each selling for the same price as the brass version) are still available.

Burberry is selling a $320 cotton bucket hat. While it may look like any beach hat meant to simply protect your face from the sun, the seam is Burberry-branded.

Source: Burberry

Louis Vuitton just released a $920 holiday-themed keychain and “ski bag charm.” It features a skiing wooden figurine wearing a mink fur coat. And yes, that’s real mink.

source Louis Vuitton

Even umbrellas can become a luxury item. Dolce & Gabbana created an umbrella with an eagle head handle that retails for $1,395.

source Farfetch

In the market for a baby gift this holiday season? How about a handmade-to-order miniature bathtub, encrusted with 8,600 Swarovski crystals? The customized creation costs $5,200.

source The Diamond Bathtub

The company that handcrafts these tubs offers them in “every color on the Swarovski color pallette” and suggests that they can also be used for pets or as an elaborate ice bucket at parties.

You can find hat boxes on Amazon for under $30, but a new Gucci hat box with floral imagery layered over Gucci’s signature print retails for $5,800.

source Gucci

Why gift anyone an iconic Hermès scarf when you can splurge on Hermès home decor — like this $7,650 solid maple wood waste basket — instead?

A customized, hand-embossed Monopoly board from a London-based luxury game-maker costs between £3,865 and £11,680 ( roughly $5,000 to $15,000), depending on customization options, and includes sterling silver playing pieces.

source Geoffrey Parker

A Smeg x Dolce & Gabbana stainless steel range from the collaboration’s Divina Cucina Collection currently retails for $10,000. The home appliance collection also includes an $850 4-slice toaster and a tiny $1,500 espresso machine.

source Neiman Marcus

A $75,000 sterling silver and 24k gold chess set from Tiffany is listed as an “Everyday Object” on the jewelry giant’s website — alongside a $490 protractor and a $700 set of two ping pong paddles made from leather and walnut.

