40 celebrities that have appeared on ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s” final episodes are airing on Netflix on January 25.

To celebrate the end, we combed through the series to spot every celebrity appearance in the show’s 45 episodes so far.

There are many “SNL” stars, since co-creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock wrote for the show.

When “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” first premiered in 2015, people were unsure what to think. How could a show about a woman who had been kidnapped as a child and held in a bunker for years be funny? Thankfully, with the help of Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and the show’s all-star cast (Ellie Kemper as Kimmy, Tituss Burgess as her roommate, Carol Kane as her landlord, and Jane Krakowski as her boss) it became one of the most hilarious shows of the decade.

Before Kimmy and her friends leave us for good, scroll down to see 40 celebrity appearances on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” that are still making us laugh.

Jon Hamm appears in 11 episodes as “Reverend” Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, Kimmy’s kidnapper.

For almost the entirety of season one, The Reverend’s face was kept obscured, leading fans to wonder what iconic actor Tina Fey had surely cast as Kimmy’s kidnapper/cult leader/husband.

Hamm immediately showed off his comedic chops when he appeared towards the end of season one, and has periodically popped up to cause trouble in Kimmy’s life.

Show co-creator Tina Fey plays two separate characters: Marcia and Andrea.

In season one, Fey first shows up as Marcia Clark, one of Kimmy’s inept lawyers (a clear reference to OJ Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, perm and all) in her trial against the Reverend.

Fey later reappears in season two as an alcoholic therapist, Andrea, that Kimmy starts seeing. The two work together to deal with their respective issues: Andrea’s alcoholism and Kimmy’s issues regarding her captivity and kidnapping.

Greg Kinnear plays himself in season four, and helps Titus impress his ex-boyfriend Mikey.

Kinner shows up in the season four premiere as himself, and gets involved in a harebrained scheme from the minds of Jacqueline and Titus in which he films a fake TV show called “The Capist.”

Lisa Kudrow plays Kimmy’s absentee mom Lori-Anne.

Kimmy’s mother Lori-Anne was only alluded to for two seasons before we were introduced to her in the second season finale.

Lori-Anne and Kimmy reconcile their very tense relationship while screaming their heads off on roller coasters at Universal Studios: turns out Lori-Anne is a “coaster head,” aka a roller coaster enthusiast.

Fred Armisen sporadically appears as Lillian’s ex-boyfriend, Robert “Bobby” Durst — yes, that Robert Durst.

Lillian vaguely references her first love “Little Bobby Durst” before we finally meet him in the season two premiere. He continues to show up in random episodes before Lillian breaks up with him so she can run for office.

Little Bobby Durst refers to real-life accused murderer Robert Durst, star of HBO’s true crime documentary “The Jinx,” in which Durst appears to confess to “killing them all” (the three murders he’s been connected with in the past).

Durst was acquitted of killing his elderly neighbor Morris Black. However, he was arrested in 2015, the day that the finale of “The Jinx” aired, charged with the murder of his friend Susan Berman. His trial is currently set for September 2019.

Maya Rudolph shows off her impression skills when she portrays “That’s What Friends are For” singer Dionne Warwick.

Titus’ time on a cruise ship in between seasons two and three was a big mystery for most of season three, until he reveals that he poisoned the iconic singer Dionne Warwick, played by Rudolph, so he could fill in for her.

Andy Cohen guest-stars as himself in season three.

It was only a matter of time before Jacqueline was approached about joining the cast of “Real Housewives of New York.” The Bravo king himself asked her.

Jeff Goldblum plays a Dr. Phil-esque television personality, Dr. Dave.

Goldblum did a pitch-perfect impression of all the therapy/entertainment personalities out there, like Dr. Phil, Dr. Drew, and Dr. Oz, poking fun at the entire genre for being exploitative of victims.

Dr. Dave is introduced when one of Kimmy’s bunker-mates, Cyndee, admits she’s in therapy – on national TV, with Dr. Dave.

Busy Philipps plays Sheba, the daughter of Lillian’s boyfriend Artie.

When Artie, Lillian’s boyfriend, suddenly dies between seasons three and four, viewers were wondering if we’d ever meet his family. In the finale, Lillian meets his daughter Sheba who turns out to be the black sheep of the family.

Joshua Jackson gets to reference his “Dawson’s Creek” past when he shows up as a cashier named Purvis in season two.

When Kimmy and her classmate Dong decide to go on a romantic trip together, they end up in a convenience store staffed by none other than Jackson, aka eternal heartthrob Pacey from “Dawson’s Creek.”

Jackson clearly has fun with all the “Dawson’s Creek” references he gets to make, and shuts down any Team Dawson fans once and for all.

Laura Dern plays Wendy, a woman who begs Kimmy to divorce the Reverend, so she can marry him.

Wendy wants to marry the Reverend, who kidnapped three girls and one adult woman and kept them in a bunker for years. Kimmy decides to stay married to him in order to prevent Wendy from getting hurt.

Martin Short is unrecognizable as Dr. Frampf, Jacqueline’s plastic surgeon.

Early in season one, Kimmy is pressured by Jacqueline to remove her “scream lines” with the help of plastic surgery. Kimmy even accompanies Jacqueline to her plastic surgeon’s office.

Dr. Frampf has had so much surgery and Botox that he barely resembles a human being, which causes Kimmy to back out of the procedure.

Ray Liotta guest-stars as Paulie, a new employee at the gas station that Titus regularly goes to the bathroom in.

Paulie earns himself a spot on Titus’ list of enemies when he proclaims that Titus will have to buy something if he wants to use the gas station’s bathroom.

Anna Camp plays a heightened version of the stereotypically overbearing Manhattan mom, Deirdre Robespierre.

Mrs. Robespierre appears in three episodes as one of Jacqueline’s biggest rivals in Manhattan’s high society.

Nick Kroll guest-stars as Tristafé, a spin instructor who uses the dark lights in his classes to hide his appearance.

Kimmy decides to join Jacqueline in her spin class SpiritCycle – clearly a reference to SoulCycle – and quickly becomes addicted. However, she realizes that the instructor, Tristafé, is using his power to turn the women in the class against each other.

David Cross plays a pre-facial reconstruction surgery Russ, Jacqueline’s boyfriend.

In season two, Jacqueline decides to stop caring about appearances and starts dating Russ, a nerdy, awkward lawyer. The two fall in love, but eventually break up after Russ is hit by a car, and has surgery that makes him much more conventionally handsome (more on that later).

A pre-“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Kiernan Shipka plays Kimmy’s half-sister, Kymmi.

While Kimmy was in the bunker, her mother married the lead detective on the case, and they had a daughter together named Kymmi, who resents her older sister for stealing all the attention.

“Hamilton” star Daveed Diggs plays Perry, one of Kimmy’s classmates at Columbia.

Diggs appears in three episodes as a friend (and potential love interest) of Kimmy’s at Columbia. While Diggs is an extremely skilled rapper, Perry’s bars leave something to be desired.

“The Good Wife” star Josh Charles plays Duke, one of Jacqueline’s then-boyfriend’s brothers.

Jacqueline’s boyfriend Russ was continually bullied by his brothers, including Duke.

Bill Hader has an uncredited cameo as a waiter dressed as a vampire at the restaurant Titus works at.

In season one, Titus begins working at a Jekyll and Hyde rip-off restaurant. Hader has a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo as an employee popping a bottle of Champagne.

Bobby Moynihan plays meninist Fran Dodd who believes the Reverend is innocent.

Moynihan first pops up during the true crime documentary parody episode, “Party Monster: Scratching the Surface,” which was about a DJ trying to uncover the truth about the Reverend.

However, that wasn’t the last of Fran Dodd – Kimmy confronts him in the next episode about some sexist comments he made.

Amy Sedaris recurs as Mimi Kanasis, one of Jacqueline’s somewhat unhinged society friends.

Mimi has been in nine episodes across the show’s four seasons, and is consistently delightful.

Rachel Dratch plays both halves of a married couple in season three.

Dratch plays both Kimmy’s college professor Leonora, and her wife Dianne.

Aidy Bryant appears as Tabby Bobatti, who was the Reverend’s girlfriend at the same time as he was keeping the women in his bunker.

The explanation that Bobatti saw the captive women in the bunker, but was told they were just “Victorian ghosts” is an all-time favorite “Kimmy Schmidt” joke.

Ice-T appears as himself at the funeral of one Titus’ acquaintances from improv class.

Ice-T knows the classmate from his work as an extra on “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”

“Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink plays a teenage bully.

Sink’s unnamed character bullies a pre-makeover Russ, and traumatizes him.

Kenan Thompson plays Lillian’s oft-mentioned dead husband, Roland.

Thompson has appeared in two episode as the deceased singer.

Zosia Mamet plays Sue Thompsteen, one of the hated hipsters infiltrating the neighborhood.

Hipsters are just another New York City staple that “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” skewers, and Mamet, of “Girls” fame, is the perfect choice to play Sue, who rents out Kimmy and Titus’ apartment on Airbnb while on vacation.

Billy Magnussen takes over for David Cross as Russ after undergoing facial reconstruction surgery after a car accident.

Unfortunately, after Russ becomes handsome, he chooses his terrible family over Jacqueline (they had been fighting over the name of his family’s football team, the Washington Redskins, as Jacqueline is Native American) and the two break up.

When Titus’ boyfriend reveals his baby daughter is named Linda, Titus seeks the help of other Lindas, like Linda P., played by Andrea Martin.

All the Lindas conclude that it’s weird that the baby’s name is Linda, an old-fashioned name, which is just another oddly specific “Kimmy Schmidt” gag.

Billy Eichner is in a brief scene as himself hosting his show, “Billy on the Street.”

“Billy on the Street” involves Eichner running around the streets of New York City and accosting pedestrians – but the cagey Kimmy punches him in the face when he runs up to her.

Broadway legend Christine Ebersole plays Helene, Xanthippe’s absentee mother who lives in Connecticut.

Helene forces her daughter Xan, whom Kimmy nannies, to move to in with her in Connecticut, effectively taking Xan out of the show until Kimmy goes to college in season three and sees her again.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan plays Officer Krupke.

Krupke administers the crossing guard test for Kimmy in season three.

“Saturday Night Live” legend Paula Pell plays Bev, the sole female at the NFL team owners meeting that Jacqueline attends.

It’s not a shock that Pell cameos on the show – she’s been writing for “SNL” since 1995, alongside show creators Robert Carlock and Tina Fey.

Sam Page appears as Keith, an army vet struggling with PTSD.

Kimmy and Keith relate to each other as they both went through traumatic experiences.

Broadway star James Monroe Inglehart plays Titus’ nemesis, Coriolanus.

In real life, Inglehart and Tituss Burgess (who played Titus) are peers. Both have appeared in Disney Broadway musicals, as The Genie from “Aladdin” and Sebastian from “The Little Mermaid,” respectively.

Dean Norris plays Le Loup, an acting coach who teaches Titus to convincingly “play straight.”

When Titus, a flamboyant gay man, finds out he is losing roles because he can’t convincingly play a straight man, so he enlists the help of Le Loup.

Horatio Sanz, another “SNL” alum, plays Hector, a subway performer.

Titus teams up with Hector to get their deposits back from a sketchy costume store owner.

Chris Parnell appears briefly as NFL team owner Junior.

He says that he got a new face because he ran his jet ski into a Chipotle.

Richard Kind is Mr. Lefkovitz, Kimmy’s GED teacher.

Unfortunately for Kimmy Mr. Lefkovitz doesn’t care much about teaching, and is actively trying to get fired.

