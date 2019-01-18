13 references to ‘Unbreakable’ and ‘Split’ you may have missed in ‘Glass’

caption One of the most obvious references back to “Split” is found in a comic book in “Glass.” source Universal Pictures

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest movie, “Glass,” is now in theaters.

It’s a sequel to 2000’s “Unbreakable” and 2017’s “Split.”

“Glass” contains a lot of callbacks and references to both films. INSIDER rounded up the ones you may have overlooked, including a nod to M. Night Shyamalan’s role from “Unbreakable.”

Some are overtly obvious like flashbacks to scenes from “Unbreakable,” but others are subtle lines and images that you may not have caught if you haven’t seen the earlier two films in a while.

After watching the trilogy of movies, INSIDER rounded up some of the callbacks to the original two films you may have overlooked.

David’s current job is a throwback to his old security job in “Unbreakable.”

caption David couldn’t escape a life of making sure others were safe. source Universal Pictures

In “Unbreakable,” David was a security guard for a stadium. Years later, he’s running a security store with his son, Joseph.

A scene early in “Glass” echoes back to a key scene from the end of “Unbreakable.”

caption The way the girls in both films are tied up in “Unbreakable” (top image) and “Glass” (bottom image) is very similar. source Touchstone Pictures/Universal Pictures

Near the start of “Glass,” David finds four cheerleaders tied up in an abandoned warehouse. If you were having a bit of déjà vu , it’s because the moment felt a lot like one from the end of “Unbreakable.” When David went on his first hero mission at the film’s end, he found two girls tied up in a bathroom to towel racks.

This is notable since Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy) was originally written to appear in “Unbreakable.”

Casey finds a comic book that shows an illustration of a scene from “Split.”

caption Casey somehow magically finds just the right comic that appears to reference Kevin’s Beast identity. source Universal Pictures

One of the easiest references back to “Split” is when Casey goes through a comic book and comes across a panel that shows a beast-like creature bending bars to squeeze through.

It’s a near mirror to a scene of James McAvoy’s Beast character doing the same to try and reach Casey at the end of “Split.”

M. Night Shyamalan plays a character who also appeared in “Unbreakable” and “Split.”

caption M. Night Shyamalan plays the same character in all three movies. source Touchstone Pictures/Universal Pictures

Shyamalan pops up in David’s security store early in the movie. He mentions that one of the tennants in his building was murdered. That’s not a throwaway line. That’s Jai, the Hooter’s-loving maintenance man from Mrs. Fletcher’s apartment in “Split.”

He then reveals that he’s the same character David ran into years ago at the baseball stadium. Jai says he used to hang with some shady guys in his younger days. In “Unbreakable,” David stops Jai because he believes he was smuggling drugs into the stadium.

David’s wife, Audrey, was killed off screen.

caption We only see the back of Audrey’s head in “Glass.” source Touchstone Pictures

David imagines speaking to his wife Audrey briefly in “Glass.” We learn she died five years ago from Leukemia and he still wears her ring on a chain around his neck.

What you may not remember is that Audrey was played by Robin Wright (“House of Cards”) in “Unbreakable.” Killing the actress’ character off may have been more convenient for the sequel.

Early in the movie, Hedwig says he had a girlfriend and they once kissed.

caption Hedwig is the 9-year-old personality who resides within Kevin. source Universal Pictures

He’s referencing the time he kissed one of his prisoners, Casey (Anya Taylor-Joy), in “Split.” Since then, the 9-year-old personality believes he has a girlfriend.

One of Kevin’s personalities, Jade, flirts with Daryl at the psychiatric hospital.

caption Jade was introduced to us on a video log near the end of “Split.” source Universal Pictures

We first met Jade in “Split” in a video log on a computer. The character says she needs to take insulin shots to manage her diabetes. In “Glass,” she tries to trick Daryl to get out of his room.

When Dennis sees Casey he makes a remark about her clothes.

caption Dennis may be locked up, but he still likes things to be orderly. source Jessica Kourkounis/Universal Pictures

“Your clothes are not dirty. That’s good,” Dennis says.

Kevin’s alternate personality has obsessive-compulsive disorder and detests uncleanliness. In “Split,” Casey got dirt on one of her shirts and Dennis asked for her to remove it.

Casey is seen wearing a jacket from the Philadelphia Zoo.

caption Does Casey work at the Philadelphia Zoo now? source Universal Pictures

The zoo is where she was held captive by the Horde in “Split.” It’s not clear whether or not she works there now.

“Glass” features a few deleted scenes from “Unbreakable,” including one scene featuring a young Elijah that was apparently the toughest scene to film for the movie.

caption After being cut from “Unbreakable” over 19 years ago, this scene with a young Elijah finally gets its due. source Touchstone Pictures

The scene shows a flashback of Elijah at a carnival. He sneaks away from his mother to go on a ride. Knowing he has brittle bones, he tries to cushion himself on the ride with two giant stuffed animals and a sweater. Unfortunately, the plush animals fall from his sides and he winds up breaking several bones.

In the deleted scenes for “Unbreakable,” director M. Night Shyamalan explains why it didn’t make the final cut.

“It took us two long, arduous days to shoot,” Shyamalan says on the film’s extras. “It was probably the biggest action sequence in the movie… It was kind of out of the character of the rest of the movie, and also, that was one of the reasons it didn’t make it in the film, ultimately. It felt like the movie stopped and it did this whole scene and then we went back to the language of the movie.”

Hedwig says he’s a Drake fan now.

caption Hedwig shows Mr. Glass some of his dance moves. source Jessica Kourkounis/Universal Pictures

In “Split,” he was a big fan of Kanye West. We also see Hedwig ask Mr. Glass permission to dance at one point, which he does gleefully atop a table. Hedwig also showed off some of his moves to Casey.

We learn Kevin’s father, Clarence, also had dissociative identity disorder.

caption The movie never tells us whether or not Kevin was aware he shared the same disorder as his father. source John Baer/Universal Pictures

When it’s revealed Kevin’s father, Clarence Crumb, was on the same train as David Dunn, we briefly see him look at a brochure for dissociative identity disorder (DID). It looked like he was on his way somewhere to receive treatment.

Kevin’s DID ran in the family.

Near the movie’s end, Casey hugs the Beast and calls out Kevin Wendell Crumb’s name three times to get his original personality to take control of his body.

caption Casey is the only one who is able to get through to Kevin. The two shared a bond over experiencing trauma while young. source Universal Pictures

We learned in “Split,” you need to say Kevin’s full name three times in order to get him to revert back to his regular self.

