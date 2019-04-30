2 people killed, 4 injured in shooting at UNC Charlotte campus

caption An overhead view of the University of North Carolina, Charlotte campus where police responded to a shooting on Tuesday. source Screenshot via WBTV

Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte campus on Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of gunshots as university officials urged people on campus to shelter in place. Citing police sources, the local news station WBTV reported that one person was taken into custody.

The UNC Charlotte Police and Public Safety did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for more information.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting on the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus on Tuesday.

Police responded to reports of gunshots as university officials urged people on campus to shelter in place.

One person was taken into custody, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The department also said that there was “no reason to believe anyone else involved.”

The UNC Charlotte Police and Public Safety did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for more information.

By around 6 p.m. local time the University tweeted that a campus-wide lockdown was still in effect. Shortly after the school’s Office of Emergency Management tweeted that “Law enforcement is individually sweeping buildings on campus,” and asked that students follow commands from officers.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted at 7:39 p.m. local time that the scene was secure: “CMPD and UNCC going room by room on campus to identify students, faculty or others who may be sheltering in place.”

The university located in Charlotte, North Carolina has a student body of 29,710 and roughly 3,495 staff and faculty members, according to the UNC Charlotte website.