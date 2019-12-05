The University of North Carolina is giving a pro-Confederate group $2.5 million to preserve a white supremacist monument toppled by students

caption Demonstrators and spectators gather around a toppled Confederate statue known as Silent Sam Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 at UNC-Chapel Hill, North Carolina. source Julia Wall/Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The University of North Carolina System and its Board of Governors are paying the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans $2.5 million to preserve a statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam.

The statue was toppled by students during demonstration in August 2018. Students had long criticized the statue, saying it was a symbol of white supremacy.

The North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans sued over ownership and the preservation of the statue in November, but a settlement had been going on behind closed doors for months, according to a report from the school’s student-run paper, the Daily Tar Heel.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The University of North Carolina is giving a Neo-Confederate organization $2.5 million to preserve a Confederate statue that was toppled by students in August 2018.

The North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) sued UNC’s Board of Governors over the preservation of a bronze statue of a Confederate soldier nicknamed Silent Sam in November, according to the school’s student-run paper, Daily Tar Heel, which initially reported the story.

But a settlement was apparently going on behind closed doors for months. After the lawsuit was filed, the UNC System and the Board of Governors responded and settled the suit within 10 minutes.

According to court documents, the settlement gives the SCV ownership of Silent Sam. The university and board must also set up a $2.5 million trust funded by university money to be used for “the preservation and benefit of the Confederate Monument.”

The decision allows the statue to be preserved without the university system taking an active role in its maintenance.

Silent Sam was toppled after years of protests

Silent Sam was a point of contention on the Chapel Hill campus. Some people viewed it as an iconic monument representing Southern history, but others saw it as a symbol of white supremacy and propaganda. After years of protest, it was topped by demonstrators in August 2018.

Kevin Stone, the commander of the North Carolina SCV, said in a statement to the group that he was “ecstatic” they were taking hold of Silent Sam, calling it a “major strategic victory.”

caption The Silent Sam statue stood at the UNC campus entrance before it was toppled. source Gerry Broome

He told fellow SCV members that there had been “months of confidential negotiations and eventual legal arbitration” before a decision was reached.

Stone’s letter was made public on Monday, by T. Greg Doucette, a local attorney, former Board of Governors member.

In a statement about handing the statue over to the SVC, James L. Holmes Jr., a member of the UNC board of governors, told the Washington Post in November that there were “safety and security concerns” about Silent Sam staying on campus.

“We believe this consent judgment not only addresses those concerns but does what is best for the university, and the university community in full compliance with North Carolina law,” he said.

UNC did not immediately respond to UNC’s request for comment.