Uncap Your Limits and Unleash Your Inner Volcano with Volvic® Natural Mineral Water

The idea of overcoming a challenge is captured through the eyes of four individuals grit by their resilience, resolve and resourcefulness.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 November 2019 – Volvic ® , the natural mineral water sourced from the heart of the Auvergne volcanic region in France, celebrates the “unstoppable” attitude of people — in a new campaign that calls on the collective voice of consumers to share their journey of overcoming life’s challenges as they harness the powerful, grit-chasing expression of determination, strength and one’s inner potential.





Volvic ® ‘s core philosophy of “unleashing your inner volcano” has always been the central narrative and a meaningful pursuit for the brand. Like a volcano, Volvic ® believes that inside all of us lies a dormant strength and finding it makes overcoming a new challenge in life possible. No matter the nature or scale of the challenge in life’s trials and tribulations, overcoming the odds starts from within. True to the essence of Volvic ® ‘s role and commitment to unleash one’s inner strength, the campaign aims to empower the people with a voice to tell their story on what it means to unleash the power inside.





To commemorate the attitude of discovering one’s inner potential, the campaign will also follow the journey of sports heroes across Asia. They are:

Triathlete and marathon champion Leanne Szeto (@leanne_szeto),

Outdoor sports enthusiast and actor, Liu Yu Kai (@jerkins),

Writer, lover of outdoors and TV host, Jerry Chen (@jerrychenstepout),

Pro basketballer, Jeff Wu (@jeffwu_14),

Actor and athlete, Jaemin Park (@pro.challenger), and

Marathoner, trail runner, and triathlete, Nahyun KIM (@kimmongmong).





In Singapore, Victoria Cheng (@victoriacheng) will be sharing her journey towards success with boundless optimism and unstoppable drive. Embodying the essence of a Jill-of-all-trades with her multi-faceted roles as a presenter, food critic, fitness enthusiast and social media personality; Victoria is an inspirational figure for many across the region with her bold attitude, fierce determination and lifestyle — perfectly resonating with the Volvic ® philosophy. Volvic ® natural mineral water, which acquires its taste and unique composition after passing through six layers of volcanic rock is similarly positioned to unleash one’s inner strength.





Franck Escudier, evian Volvic International Marketing Director said “The basis of any challenge is more than just facing the difficult times. It is about the grit, about holding the power to overcome, about believing you can do it. No matter the challenge, everyone has their own individual strengths to face it full-on without holding back. We want to strengthen Volvic®’s affinity with those who are always up for new challenges, open to life’s adversities, full of life and embrace excitement and camaraderie. Like a volcano, the surging strength and power has always been inside of us. It’s how we find it — that’s the challenge.”





Following the Volvic ® Volcano Experience (VVX) challenge held earlier this year in France, the Volvic ® brand team who competed in the gruelling 25km trail running event called on their experience to inspire everyday battlers from all around the world to do the same. As a collective group, they embodied the spirit of “unleashing your inner volcano”, a life skill that will empower others to push beyond their limits and pursue their dreams without limitations.





VOLVIC ® (In-store Promotion)

From now till 31 Dec 2019 stand a chance to win 20 attractive prizes when you purchase any bottle of Volvic ® Natural Mineral Water, including JBL Free X Truly Wireless In-Ear headphones, Adidas gift vouchers and Samsung watch.

To participate, all you have to do is:

Step 1: Purchase a bottle of Volvic ® natural mineral water from any participating retail outlet

Step 2: Send your receipt, name, and contact number to m.me/volvicasia

Promotion is exclusive to Singaporeans and Singapore Permanent Residents only. Please refer to the contest’s Terms and Conditions.

