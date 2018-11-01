The uncensored cut of Lars von Trier’s serial-killer movie that prompted 100 walkouts at Cannes will be in theaters for 1 night only this month

caption Matt Dillon stars as a twisted murderer in “The House That Jack Built.” source IFC Films

The uncensored director’s cut of the controversial serial-killer movie that caused uproar at this year’s Cannes Film Festival is getting a theater release for one night only this month.

Director Lars von Trier’s “The House that Jack Built,” starring Matt Dillon as a twisted murderer, prompted at least 100 people to walk out of the film at Cannes during its premiere in May because of its grotesque depiction of violence against women and children, particularly a scene in which two small kids’ heads are blown off by a hunting rifle.

According to Indiewire, that uncut version will be released to theaters for just one night on November 28, while an edited, R-rated cut will be released on December 14.

Von Trier doesn’t mind the controversy and has even welcomed it. Posters for the film released in September showed people contorted into disturbing positions, including actress Uma Thurman, who also stars as one of Jack’s many victims.

Some critics called the movie “unpleasant” and “torturous,” while others actually liked it. The film received a standing ovation at Cannes from those who stayed until the very end. Indiewire film critic David Ehrlich tweeted this week, “i sincerely regret to inform you that THE HOUSE THAT JACK BUILT will 100% be on my list of the year’s best films. please make your peace with that now.”