27 awe-inspiring photos of unconventional weddings from around the world

caption One couple was married in a Boeing 727 as it flew over the Gulf of Mexico. source Phelan Ebenehack/Reuters

Adventurous couples from all over the world have wed in unique places, like in a hot-air balloon or underwater.

Others have held their wedding ceremonies at the top of glaciers or inside cold ice chapels.

Some couples have also tied the knot in unexpected locations, including fast-food chains, art festivals, and amusement parks.

Below, we rounded up 27 photos of couples who have turned their weddings into one-of-a-kind experiences, from getting married underwater to saying, "I do," while riding a rollercoaster.

On Valentine’s Day in 2011, aquarists Kathryn O’Connor and James Oliver got married while swimming underwater.

caption O’Connor and Oliver tied the knot in a giant fish tank. source Oli Scarff/Getty Images

The couple wed inside a large tank at the London Aquarium in London, UK, while sea turtles, cownose rays, and various types of fish swam past them.

However, their officiant didn’t join them underwater.

caption A photo of the couple’s officiant standing outside the tank. source Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Instead, he stood just outside the tank, allowing the couple to read his cue cards which said things like, “You may exchange rings.”

The underwater wedding still featured some traditional elements.

caption The couple had their first kiss as newlyweds while underwater. source Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Oliver and O’Connor both wore pretty traditional attire. The groom donned a suit, albeit sans blazer, while the bride wore a wedding gown underneath her diving gear.

In November 2017, another thrill-seeking couple took their wedding to new heights.

caption The wedding ceremony essentially took place mid-air. source The Hearnes

Kimberly Weglin and Ryan Jenks, who are both members of the extreme sports agency Slacklife Global, tied the knot while standing on a net suspended 400 feet over a canyon in Moab, Utah.

Weglin previously told INSIDER that the net was “extremely strong and dense” and had a breaking weight of 33,000 pounds.

Photographers Abbi and Callen Hearne were there to capture the entire event, which quickly went viral in early 2018.

The bride wore a gown with a long train as she walked down the aisle, which was also suspended over the canyon.

caption The bride’s father escorted her partway down the aisle. source The Hearnes

According to Weglin, when it came time for her father to walk her down the aisle, they only made it about halfway across. Speaking to Green Wedding Shoes, the bride said that the aisle, which was made specifically for the couple’s nuptials, was only wide enough for one person.

Weglin and Jenks also put a unique twist on every wedding tradition they included.

caption The couple’s wedding was truly one-of-a-kind. source The Hearnes

For example, rather than having flower girls walk down the aisle, the couple had 10 BASE jumpers propel off the sides of the canyon. According to the Hearnes’ blog post, the BASE jumpers threw a total of 5,000 flower petals into the air.

And instead of saying, “I do,” at the end of their wedding ceremony, Weglin and Jenks opted to say, “Hell yeah.” The two also exchanged soft shackle rings instead of their actual wedding bands to avoid the risk of dropping them in the canyon.

Marisela Matienzo and Carlos Munoz got married inside their local McDonald’s in November 2010.

caption The McDonald’s was located in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico. source Tomas Bravo/Reuters

According to Reuters, their wedding at the fast-food chain was the first of its kind to take place in Latin America.

The couple didn’t need traditional caterers for their reception.

caption The two had personalized Happy Meal boxes at their reception. source Tomas Bravo/Reuters

Instead, Matienzo and Munoz provided their guests with Happy Meals. The food was packaged in custom-made boxes covered with photos of the couple on the sides.

Guests were also served Coca-Cola and Sprite in tall Champagne flutes.

caption A whimsical take on a classic wedding drink. source Tomas Bravo/Reuters

Employees even used McDonald’s trays to carry and serve the refreshments.

That same year, one couple chose to get married in one of the busiest locations in the world: Times Square in New York City.

caption Camera crews were wedged into the crowd to film the marriage. source Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters

Rick Clark and Melessa Ellis exchanged their vows during the city’s famous New Year’s Eve celebration.

Cars can’t drive through much of Times Square, so the couple took creative measures to share the news of their marriage.

caption The bride wore a traditional veil but kept warm in a winter coat. source Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters

During many traditional weddings, newlyweds will write “Just Married” on the back of the vehicle they leave in. But for Clark and Ellis, the couple simply taped the signs to their back as they walked through the city.

In October 2015, Berta and Jose Fernandez traveled from Spain to New York City to take their wedding photos in Times Square.

caption The two wore traditional wedding attire. source Carlo Allegri/Reuters

One of the couple’s photos placed them right next to someone dressed as Winnie the Pooh.

Some couples have tied the knot at Burning Man.

caption A couple weds in front of an art installation at Burning Man in 2015. source Aly Weisman/Business Insider

The annual nine-day gathering is known for its wild costumes, parties, unexpected musical guests, and larger-than-life art installations.

But it’s also common to see attendees getting married while you’re there, as Aly Weisman, a senior correspondent for INSIDER, reported when she attended Burning Man in both 2015 and 2016.

For example, Shandi Trolson and Jordan Lenaburg held a colorful wedding ceremony at the annual gathering in September 2015.

caption The couple was surrounded by onlookers who photographed the ceremony. source Jim Urquhart/Reuters

The theme for that year’s Burning Man was “Carnival of Mirrors,” which celebrated “mirrors and masks” as well as “mazes and merger.”

In August 2017, one couple found a way to make their Burning Man wedding even more unique.

caption The couple took photos from inside a giant owl-shaped installation. source Jim Bourg/Reuters

According to Reuters, Lauren Rock and Bob Peterson climbed into the art installation they created with artist Nino Alicea – a giant owl called “Mucaro – after they tied the knot at Burning Man.

As captured in several photos, Rock threw her bouquet out to a crowd standing below her while standing inside the head of the owl installation.

In June 2009, Noah Fulmor and Erin Finnegan exchanged vows aboard a specially-equipped Boeing 727 plane known as G-Force One.

caption The couple literally defied gravity during their wedding. source Phelan Ebenehack/Reuters

Their unique ceremony was captured by Reuters photographer Phelan Ebenehack.

The couple flew from Florida to the Gulf of Mexico during their “weightless wedding,” the first of its kind in history, according to Reuters.

caption The couple appears to have needed help when exchanging wedding rings. source Phelan Ebenehack/Reuters

Both Fulmor and Finnegan are both “self-professed space fanatics” who grew up wanting to be astronauts, New Scientist reported in 2009.

The couple even planned to have their first kiss as newlyweds while upside down.

caption The couple was helped by professionals throughout the entire wedding. source Phelan Ebenehack/Reuters

According to New Scientist, the pilot of the plane used 15 “parabolic” maneuvers to render everyone aboard G-Force One weightless for 30-second intervals.

On Valentine’s Day in 2016, 50 couples in Jēkabpils, Latvia, wed while riding hot-air balloons.

caption The event was called the Love Cup festival. source Ints Kalnins/Reuters

The participating couples were attempting to set a world record for most simultaneous weddings while floating in hot-air balloons, according to NPR.

During the festival in Latvia, each hot-air balloon was tied to a car to prevent it from soaring too high.

caption The photos of their unique weddings are awe-inspiring. source Ints Kalnins/Reuters

One year later, in November 2017, 100 Chinese couples tied the knot while riding hot-air balloons. However, Guinness World Records told GBTimes at the time that it was not “an officially sanctioned world record attempt.”

Even snowfall didn’t stop couples from attending the momentous event.

caption Couples also wore traditional wedding attire. source Ints Kalnins/Reuters

Attendees kept warm in coats, scarves, and gloves.

Some couples have intentionally braved freezing cold temperatures during their weddings.

caption This couple wed in an ice chapel in Shimukappu, Japan, in February 2008. source Yuriko Nakao/Reuters

The iconic ice chapel at Hoshino Resorts Tomamu, previously known as Alpha Resort Tomamu, in Shimukappu, Japan, hosts many weddings every year.

Many of these couples have to accessorize their wedding attire with winter jackets, gloves, hats, and more.

caption A couple marries in Hokkaido, Japan, on Valentine’s Day in 2007. source Yuriko Nakao/Reuters

After tying the knot at Lake Shikaribetsu’s Igloo Village in Hokkaido, Japan, newlyweds Akemi and Hiroshi Matsuoka (pictured above) walked through the snow.

Other couples have exchanged their vows on top of a glacier.

caption Expect your wedding photos to look out of this world. source Alex Andrei/Shutterstock

Depending on which glacier you’re eyeing for your wedding, there’s a good chance that you’ll need to obtain a permit from local park services.

Some couples have taken their wedding photos at museums.

caption Newlyweds pose at the Natural History Museum in London, UK, in 2016. source Anton_Ivanov/Shutterstock

This type of venue is great if you and your partner have a shared love of museums.

Zoos across the world also allow couples to get married on their property.

caption Animal lovers may want to consider this unconventional option. source Tobias Schwarz/Reuters

One example is the Bronx Zoo in New York City, where couples can opt to have either an indoor or outdoor reception and ceremony.

In May 2003, one couple in Vancouver, British Columbia, saved their most innovative idea for the very end of their wedding.

caption A unique idea for thrill-seekers. source Andy Clark/Reuters

Moments after Alicia Wood and John Gereighty were married, the two boarded a roller coaster alongside family and friends, according to Reuters.