Under Armour’s CEO was reportedly grilled by the company’s board over his relationship with an MSNBC anchor

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank has maintained a close relationship with MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle over the past few years, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

According to The Journal, Plank often turned to Ruhle for business advice. Sources said that in some cases, her advice overruled that of other employees.

The board reportedly stepped in at one point after uncovered emails indicated that Plank and Ruhle could have been having a more intimate relationship. The board questioned whether Plank had used company assets.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank has maintained a close relationship with MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle over the past few years, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

According to the Journal, Plank turned to Ruhle for business advice, and she flew on the company’s private jet. In some cases, her advice overruled that of other employees, sources told the newspaper.

The board reportedly stepped in at one point after emails were uncovered indicating that the duo may have been having a more intimate relationship.

Read more: An MSNBC anchor reportedly convinced Under Armour’s CEO to engage with Trump, and it backfired massively

Under Armour and Stephanie Ruhle did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. MSNBC declined to comment.

The board reportedly asked Plank about the nature of their relationship and whether he was using company assets. Plank told directors that no company funds were spent, the Journal wrote. But sources said that Ruhle would often fly on the company’s private jet, which costs over $160,000 a month to lease.

“Ms. Ruhle flew with Mr. Plank and Under Armour staff to or from Cannes, Amsterdam and Austin, Texas. On trips from Cannes in 2015 and 2016, the plane stopped in Teterboro, N.J., and dropped off Ms. Ruhle, according to these people and flight records,” the Journal wrote.

A spokesperson for Under Armour told the Journal that other executives also disembarked at this location and that it is common for Plank to bring family and friends on business trips, as there is no extra cost for additional passengers.