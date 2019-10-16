Take a look at the Under Armour-designed spacesuits Virgin Galactic wants to send people to space in

caption Virgin’s billionaire founder Richard Brandson models the new Under Armour spacesuit. source Steven Counts for Virgin Galactic

Under Armour is going from the playing field to the galaxy.

On Wednesday, the athletic retailer revealed exclusive designs of the spacesuits passengers will wear aboard forthcoming Virgin Galactic voyages to space. The full collection includes a spacesuit, training suit, shoes, and a limited-edition jacket, which Under Armour and Virgin said in a press release is “the first such collection ever created specifically for private astronauts.”

To construct the suits – which will be customized to each traveler with tailoring, name badges, and national flags – Under Armour worked closely with astronauts, pilots, and medical professionals. Tickets with Virgin Galactic will cost $250,000 for a 90-minute flight and are expected to begin next year. As of August, more than 600 people had already signed up.

Becoming the first athletic company in space may serve as a way for the brand to get a leg up on competitors like Nike and Adidas, which have consistently outperformed Under Armour in recent quarters. The effort also reflects Under Armour’s larger turnaround strategy, which CEO Kevin Plank first announced in December 2018 to mitigate several quarters of sales dips and $1.3 billion in unsold merchandise.

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do and our team delivered a unique twist on the classic spacesuit utilizing both existing and new UA technologies to define space gear for the future,” Plank said in a press statement. “It is an incredible opportunity to showcase our key performance innovations in space at the highest level and continue to push the limits of human performance.”

Take a closer look at Under Armour and Virgin Galactic’s spacesuit collection, below:

The spacesuit is constructed with a material made from a blend of lightweight flight-grade fabric.

source Steven Counts for Virgin Galactic

They include cushioning in the elbows and knees “to provide safety in out-of-seat zero gravity,” according to the press release.

source Steven Counts for Virgin Galactic

In August, Virgin Galactic debuted the design of its lavish lounge at the Virgin Galactic Spaceport in New Mexico, where travelers will wait before boarding the spacecraft. The multi-level “Gateway to Space” includes a “Barista Island” made with Italian marble, interactive space-themed walkways, and tons of modern seating.

Under Armour and Virgin Galactic ensured that the apparel had been “rigorously tested in laboratory conditions which match the measured environment at all stages of spaceflight.”

source Steven Counts for Virgin Galactic

The suits will be worn by Virgin Galactic mission specialists on test flights in advance of the start of commercial flights in 2020.

source Steven Counts for Virgin Galactic

Under Armour specifically focused on performance aspects like temperature and moisture management.

source Steven Counts for Virgin Galactic

Under Armour also built in suit pockets with a transparent cover for storing personal items like “photographs of loved ones, who will literally be close to the heart,” according to the press release.

The collection also includes training suits to help passengers prepare in advance of the journey.

source Steven Counts for Virgin Galactic

Virgin’s billionaire owner Richard Branson models a customized spacesuit with the British flag.

source Steven Counts for Virgin Galactic

Here’s a spacesuit with gold detailing.

source Steven Counts for Virgin Galactic

“Spacesuits are a part of the iconography of the first space age; our visual impressions of human spaceflight and what astronauts wear are inextricably linked,” Branson said in a press statement.

source Steven Counts for Virgin Galactic

He continued: “Requirements for astronaut spacewear as we enter the second space age are evolving, but the design challenge has not diminished. We were delighted when Kevin and Under Armour stepped up to this task and they have surpassed our expectations. I love the way the spacewear looks and I love the way it feels. I also love the fact that the next time I put it on, I will be on my way to space.”