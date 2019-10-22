Under Armour’s CEO once withdrew thousands of dollars from an ATM at the Masters, and it shows how far his company has come

caption Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank is stepping down. source J. Meric/Getty Images

Kevin Plank is stepping down as chief executive of Under Armour in January after more than 20 years at the company he founded.

As the CEO of Under Armour, Plank helped turn the company from an obscure brand into a sportswear powerhouse capable of securing valuable endorsement deals with high-profile athletes including Steph Curry, Tom Brady, Jordan Spieth, Michael Phelps, Cam Newton, and Lindsey Vonn.

These endorsement deals are a big deal for Under Armour, which once had to offer a golfer $8,000 up-front to wear its gear at the Masters, according to ESPN.

The golfer was spotted wearing Under Armour shirts in the first two days of the tournament, and when he made the cut for the weekend rounds, Plank approached him to make a deal.

Read more: Kevin Plank is stepping down as CEO of Under Armour

“Three of us had to team up so we could get $8,000 out of the ATM to pay him to wear our clothes for the weekend,” Plank told ESPN in 2015. “That’s who we were and who we are. We find an angle and we go after it.”

That episode was about 10 years ago. Now, the company competes with Nike, Adidas, and others for multimillion-dollar endorsement deals with some of the world’s most successful athletes.

Best known for its performance wear, Under Armour has grown rapidly over the past 23 years. When it was founded in 1996, it had $17,000 in revenue. In 2014, sales soared 32% over the previous year to $3.08 billion.

Growth has been slowing lately, however. Revenue last year grew just 4% over the previous year to $5.2 billion.

That’s still a fraction of Nike’s revenue, which grew 7.5% to $39.1 billion in fiscal 2019.

Plank will transition to executive chairman and brand chief on January 1. He will be replaced as CEO by the company’s chief operating officer, Patrik Frisk.