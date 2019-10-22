Under Armour’s new CEO will take over at a tricky time for the brand. Here are some of the biggest challenges he’ll face.

caption Analysts say Under Armour still has a long way to go when it comes to winning over women. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Kevin Plank is stepping down as CEO of Under Armour on January 1. Plank, who founded Under Armour in 1996, will be replaced by Patrik Frisk, who is currently COO of the company.

Frisk will face some challenges, as Under Armour has struggled in recent years. In its most recent earnings results, the company missed revenue forecasts and said it expects sales to decline in North America throughout 2019.

These are some of the biggest challenges Frisk will face when he takes over.

Under Armour has a new CEO.

On Tuesday, the brand’s founder and longtime leader, Kevin Plank, stepped down from his role as CEO after 23 years. Plank will hand over his duties to Patrik Frisk officially on January 1.

Frisk, who joined Under Armour as its COO in 2017, previously served as CEO of Aldo Group and has nearly 30 years of experience in the retail sector.

Frisk will take the helm at a tricky time for Under Armour. Revenue growth has dropped from double-digit to single-digit figures as sales in its core North American market have continued to fall.

Here are the biggest challenges Frisk faces: