Rich teens are ditching these 15 brands

- source
- Bryan Bedder/Getty
- Wealthy teens identified Under Armour, Nike, and Justice as being among the top brands that they have stopped wearing, according to a new survey.
- This could indicate changing tastes among upper-income teen shoppers.
Nike, Adidas, and Victoria’s Secret are among teens’ favorite brands, according to a new Piper Jaffray survey.
But they are also among the brands that upper-income teen say they have stopped wearing, the same survey found.
This could indicate changing tastes among the wealthiest teen shoppers.
Here are the top brands that upper-income teens say they have abandoned, according to the survey:
Justice
- source
- Facebook/Justice
30% of teen girls said they have stopped wearing Justice.
Under Armour
- source
- Facebook/Under Armour
15% of upper-income teen boys say they have stopped wearing Under Armour.
Gap
- source
- Business Insider/Hollis Johnson
10% of teen boys and 6% of teen girls said they have stopped wearing Gap.
Nike
- source
- Reuters
12% of teen boys and 2% of teen girls said they have stopped wearing Nike.
Aeropostale
- source
- REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
9% of teen girls said they have stopped wearing Aeropostale.
Hollister
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
8% of teen girls and 2% of teen boys said they have stopped wearing Hollister.
Adidas
8% of teen boys said they have stopped wearing Adidas.
Abercrombie & Fitch
- source
- Business Insider/Mary Hanbury
7% of teen girls said they have stopped wearing Abercrombie & Fitch.
American Eagle
- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
5% of teen girls and 2% of teen boys said they have stopped wearing American Eagle.
Reebok
- source
- Reebok on Facebook
5% of teen boys said they stopped wearing Reebok.
Old Navy
- source
- Shutterstock/Northfoto
3% of teen boys and 2% of teen girls said they have stopped wearing Old Navy.
Puma
- source
- Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images
4% of teen boys said they stopped wearing Puma.
Skechers
- source
- Mari Bandz/YouTube
4% of teen boys said they have stopped wearing Skechers.
Forever 21
- source
- Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images
3% of teen girls said they have stopped wearing Forever 21.
Victoria’s Secret
- source
- Keegan Z. / Yelp
2% of teen girls said they have stopped wearing Victoria’s Secret