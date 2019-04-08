Rich teens are ditching these 15 brands

caption Wealthy teens’ tastes are changing. source Bryan Bedder/Getty

Wealthy teens identified Under Armour, Nike, and Justice as being among the top brands that they have stopped wearing, according to a new survey.

This could indicate changing tastes among upper-income teen shoppers.

Nike, Adidas, and Victoria’s Secret are among teens’ favorite brands, according to a new Piper Jaffray survey.

But they are also among the brands that upper-income teen say they have stopped wearing, the same survey found.

Here are the top brands that upper-income teens say they have abandoned, according to the survey:

Justice

30% of teen girls said they have stopped wearing Justice.

Under Armour

15% of upper-income teen boys say they have stopped wearing Under Armour.

Gap

source Business Insider/Hollis Johnson

10% of teen boys and 6% of teen girls said they have stopped wearing Gap.

Nike

source Reuters

12% of teen boys and 2% of teen girls said they have stopped wearing Nike.

Aeropostale

9% of teen girls said they have stopped wearing Aeropostale.

Hollister

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

8% of teen girls and 2% of teen boys said they have stopped wearing Hollister.

Adidas

8% of teen boys said they have stopped wearing Adidas.

Abercrombie & Fitch

source Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

7% of teen girls said they have stopped wearing Abercrombie & Fitch.

American Eagle

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

5% of teen girls and 2% of teen boys said they have stopped wearing American Eagle.

Reebok

source Reebok on Facebook

5% of teen boys said they stopped wearing Reebok.

Old Navy

source Shutterstock/Northfoto

3% of teen boys and 2% of teen girls said they have stopped wearing Old Navy.

Puma

source Ralph Orlowski/Getty Images

4% of teen boys said they stopped wearing Puma.

Skechers

4% of teen boys said they have stopped wearing Skechers.

Forever 21

caption A Forever 21 store in Chicago. source Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

3% of teen girls said they have stopped wearing Forever 21.

Victoria’s Secret

source Keegan Z. / Yelp

2% of teen girls said they have stopped wearing Victoria’s Secret