We visited an Under Armour store and saw why it’s still struggling to win over women

caption While Under Armour has diversified its marketing campaigns, the stores and merchandise fall short. source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Un der Armour‘s store design and marketing have been criticized in the past for being very male-focused.

But Under Armour has been trying to shake its reputation of being a traditionally masculine store.

“While store design, marketing, and products remain male-focused, Under Armour will continue to struggle with women. This is a lost opportunity as female sports and fitness remain a fast-growth part of the market,” Neil Saunders, managing director of the retail consulting firm GlobalData Retail, wrote this week.

Under Armour has been trying to reach women for years, but its efforts still appear to be falling short.

The sportswear company has long described the women’s apparel market as a big opportunity for growth. As of July 2017, women’s products represented $1 billion of Under Armour’s $4.8 billion revenue, according to AdAge.

That year, Under Armour launched an ad campaign that was perhaps its biggest attempt to reach women yet, featuring athletes like ballerina Misty Copeland, stuntwoman Jessie Graff, and sprinter Natasha Hastings. The hope was to make a bigger splash in the women’s business and shift the perception that Under Armour’s stores are typically more masculine.

But the company still seems to be falling behind competitors like Lululemon and Athleta, which many female consumers see as being more fashionable.

We visited an Under Armour store to see why it’s still failing to win over women:

I went to an Under Armour store in New York City’s Financial District on a weekday afternoon. The store was dimly lit and felt very industrial. It was empty besides the two employees working, and music was blasting.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Men’s clothing was on the left, and women’s was displayed on the right.

The mannequins in the men’s section up front had on black t-shirts and shorts with gold accents. Behind them were more neutral-colored shirts and shorts.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The women’s side had mannequins wearing sports bras and leggings, either in black or neon colors and patterns. Already, I was unimpressed by the lack of variety. The store carried women’s sizes up to XXL, but there were far more smaller sizes in stock and on display.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The men’s clothing selection was pretty straightforward athletic gear, but a lot of the women’s clothing seemed like it was trying to be more stylish, like this $50 cropped t-shirt. It was being sold as a running shirt but seemed impractical for actually working out in.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Meanwhile, the men’s t-shirts seemed far more practical and were less expensive. This white t-shirt cost $35.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Menswear was divided into different departments, like golf or basketball …

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

… but all of the women’s clothing was grouped together in a more generic women’s department. There weren’t obvious divisions for women’s golf or women’s basketball clothing like there was for the men’s clothing.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

Even though there was a relatively equal amount of merchandise in the men’s and women’s sections, the lack of attention in the women’s department made menswear feel like the focus of the store.

There was a digital ad display in the store that rotated between images of athletes. The ads throughout the store were inclusive — Under Armour has been more successful in trying to appeal to women in this regard.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

The advertisements were prominent and were definitely a step in the right direction.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

While the store featured an equal amount of men’s and women’s clothes and inclusive ads, it seemed like the store was just starting to appeal more to women. It definitely felt more traditionally masculine, and a lot of the women’s merchandise missed the mark.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

In an attempt to be more stylish, a lot of the shirts — like oversized crop tops and baggy windbreakers — became impractical for actually working out in.