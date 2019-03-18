12 clever products to help you make the most of your under-sink storage space

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

With the spring cleaning season right around the corner, now is the time to start thinking about tackling unusual household projects like organizing the space under your kitchen or bathroom sink.

We rounded up 12 products to help you take on the clutter under your sink, like a $15 file sorting rack that doubles as a way to keep baking sheets and cutting boards upright.

The space under the kitchen or bathroom sink is one of those places that doesn’t get much attention as far as organizing goes. It’s easy to adopt the “out of sight, out of mind” way of thinking – when the cabinet doors are shut, we all tend to convince ourselves that our storage space is under control.

It’s a lot easier to just ignore the mess of cleaning supplies, toiletries, and beauty tools cluttering your under-sink areas, but the spring cleaning season is in clear view, and you’re going to need to face that mess at one time or another.

Knowing what my own under-the-sink situation looks like, I understand how daunting it is to figure out where to start, which is why I researched the best hacks and products for taming that beast once and for all. By using simple household items like typical storage bins and cutlery trays in clever ways, you’ll be able to give your space a refresh without having to spend much. With these tricks, there really is no reason not to get the area under your sink in order – as long as you are willing to put in a little time and effort into completing the task.

Below, we put together a list of clever under-the-sink organization hacks and the products you’ll need to tackle the job.

A simple file sorter

Hack: Use a file sorter to place flat items upright.

Who says file sorters have to be exclusive to the office? This organizer comes in handy when you’re looking for a place to store cutting boards, baking sheets, or pans. By placing them upright (versus laying them flat or trying to stack them), you can save a ton of room.

A sliding utility bin

Hack: Buy a utility bin to double as an extra drawer.

If you’re looking for an easy way to organize smaller items, set your eyes on this organizer. The Lynk utility bin was made specifically for under-the-sink use and will certainly come in handy for organizing items like cleaning supplies, makeup, or extra toiletries. It includes two drawers that slide outward so that you don’t have to reach extra far to find an item in a hurry. The bottom track has to be bolted to the cabinet, so if you’re renting, you may want to opt for something similar (like this $15 double drawer) that’s a bit less heavy duty.

A sturdy cutlery tray

Hack: Find a cutlery tray and use it to sort smaller products like makeup.

For those who have items that fall through the cracks (literally) of larger organizers, a cutlery tray should do the trick of keeping everything in place. The well-defined departments allow for optimal organization so that no matter how small the object, you can find it fairly quickly. This bamboo organizer tray is especially helpful since it has deep sides and a water-resistant coating.

An over-the-door basket

Hack: Make use of the inside of the cabinet with a hanging basket.

Most people think of the flooring under the sink as the only usable space. This cabinet basket takes full advantage of the area under your sink by allowing you to place items such as lotions, hair products, plastic bans, beauty tools, or cleaning supplies on the inside of the doors. Buyers have said that this one seems extremely sturdy and well-made.

A pack of tension rods

Hack: Use a tension rod to hang spray bottles. The handles of the bottles act as hooks.

Nothing is more frustrating than seeing a whole portion of unused space with tons of storage potential. By adding these tension rods toward the top of the space under your sink, you can hang spray bottles or any item with a handle from the rod. The Aizesi rods are made for smaller spaces and the five-pack will allow you to put that formerly untouched space to good use.

An everyday paper towel holder

Hack: Use a paper towel holder as a garbage bag dispenser.

A simple paper towel holder has some serious potential when it comes to organization hacks. One uncommon but clever use is to hold garbage bags – as long as they’re rolled and not folded. You can opt for one with a solid base like this to sit upright, or install a hanging one like you would under a regular cabinet.

Rectangular storage bins

Hack: Use compact bins to separate items into categories.

Grab some labels and a few of these bins, and you’ll be well on your way to a neatly compartmentalized space. Segmenting products by color, use, or size (depending on your preference) will eliminate a lot of the time and effort it takes to dig for things that are stashed under the sink.

A divided Lazy Susan

Hack: Use a Lazy Susan to organize and get easy access to small items like makeup, pens, or toiletries.

Lazy Suzans rotate, which makes it easy to get to small items that might otherwise get shoved in the back of a drawer. This one is clear so you can see everything tucked inside it, and it’s divided to provide further organization. The smaller size means that you can save room for additional storage.

Drawer organizers with lots of space

Hack: Get small drawers that can fit under a sink to provide additional vertical storage space.

These drawers are by far one of the most versatile organization tools out there. Many of the plastic, three-drawer designs are large and take up a good amount of space – these ones can be stacked on top of one another and still fit under your sink with ease. When storing items in a small area, it is smart to layer and take full advantage of the space you have available.

A mounted paper towel holder

Hack: Anchor a paper towel holder on the inside of your cabinet to clean up space on your countertops.

Most people assume that they have to put their paper towels on their kitchen countertop. But for people living in a small home or apartment, that counter space is coveted real estate. To preserve that area for other items, you can put your paper towels under the sink in an easily accessible location. Simply attach the paper towel holder on the inside of your cabinet.

A plastic file storage bin

Hack: Find file folder storage containers to organize bottles or cans.

These folder storage bins are ideal for bottles of cleaning solution or toiletries and other tall standing items so you can sort and access them without unnecessary rummaging. It’s best to line up your items from tallest (in the back) to shortest (in the front) so you can see everything in there. This set comes in a pack of four so that you can organize by type of product, intended use, or shape.

A large pack of multi-functional hooks

Hack: Buy hooks to hang anything with a loop or a handle so you can make use full use of walls and cabinet doors under your sink.

Command hooks can be used all over the house. They are extremely versatile and have tons of uses – even the uses they weren’t intended for. In this case, hooks can be placed on the walls under the sink or on the inside of the cabinets to serve as a place to hang scrubbing brushes, loofahs, or nearly anything with a loop or hook. This pack of 16 will ensure that every bit of excess space is covered.