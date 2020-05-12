The 9 best under-the-radar sitcoms you can stream on Netflix right now

caption Antonia Thomas, Johnny Flynn, and Daniel Ings in “Lovesick.” source Neil Davidson/Netflix

If you’ve already binge-watched every episode of “Modern Family,” “New Girl,” and “Friends” 10 times over, there are still plenty of lesser-known sitcoms on Netflix to discover.

“Big Mouth” is a laugh-a-minute adult animation about a group of awkward teens and their hormones, while “Feel Good” is a masterpiece about gay relationships from comedian Mae Martin.

From Olivia Colman’s dark comedy “Flowers” to Judd Apatow’s “Love,” here are 9 of the best under-the-radar sitcoms you can stream on Netflix right now.

When you spend a lot of time on Netflix, it can seem like you’ve probably already seen anything that’s worth watching – but there’s actually a treasure trove of lesser-known sitcoms waiting to be discovered.

From the the smart and relatable “Lovesick” to the wild world of “Schitt’s Creek,” we’ve rounded up the best comedy shows on the streaming service that might have passed you by.

Here are 9 you can stream right now.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change. This list was last updated on May 11, 2020.

‘Atypical’ (2017 — )

caption Keir Gilchrist as Sam, who is on the autism spectrum while also grappling with teenage life. source Netflix

There’s an educational reason to watch “Atypical,” which is about the trials and tribulations of a Connecticut boy who is on the autism spectrum, and the toll managing his disorder takes on his family.

But that’s certainly not the only reason to watch it.

Told with heart, it’s an elongated coming of age story, and moreover, it’s downright hilarious.

The breadth of comedy makes this a show for everyone: it ranges from slapstick (mostly provided by Sam’s best friend Nik) to dark, especially when it comes to his parents’ tense marriage.

The fourth and final season is due to come out in 2021.

‘Kim’s Convenience’ (2016 — )

caption The cast of Kim’s Convenience: a sitcom that’s much more than an immigrant story. source Canadian Broadcasting Corporation/Netflix

Celebrated in Canada as soon as it was released, “Kim’s Convenience” is fast becoming a cult comedy everywhere else. But four seasons in, it deserves to be a top-tier global sitcom, given its hilarious goings-on.

Centred around a store in suburban Toronto that’s run by the Korean family who live above it, it’s rich with madcap characters. There’s Appa, a man of great pride and hairbrained ideas (never a dull combination), and Janet, who is balancing her traditional family with her dreams of becoming a photographer.

Add in the estranged son Jung, his try-hard boss Shannon, and a host of meddling neighbors, and it’s a hotbed of hilarity with universal appeal.

With four seasons already under its belt, the show has been renewed for two more.

‘Big Mouth’ (2017 — )

caption Raging hormones come to life in “Big Mouth.” source Netflix

It’s understandable if an adult animation about a group of awkward teens and their hormones (characterized as randy monsters) sounds a little niche. But stick with it: it’s a clever riposte to the familiar embarrassment of puberty, told from both the female and male perspective.

Along the way, there are as many relatable scenes as there are hairbrained schemes – all of which will have audiences quickly hooked.

There are three seasons to watch if you like it – and three more already confirmed to be on the way.

‘Lovesick’ (2014 — )

caption Dylan (far right) and his friends explore the complexities of dating in “Lovesick.” source Netflix

The initial success of “Lovesick” may have been hampered by its less-than-appealing first title – “Scrotal Recall” – but since shifting from British TV to Netflix, it earned a name change as well as a global audience.

It’s a tale of twentysomething Dylan (Johnny Flynn) contacting his exes to tell them he has an STD. It’s a clever premise to explore his past successes and failings, and his relationship with his pals and love interest Evie (Antonia Thomas).

The show has yet to be renewed for a fourth season, but fans are still holding out hope.

‘Great News’ (2017 — 2018)

caption The Breakdown team ready to deliver laughs, spoofs and “Great News.” source Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

You’d have imagined anything involving Tina Fey’s brilliance would be something to shout about, but “Great News” didn’t quite get the warmest reception – the show was canceled in 2018 after just two seasons.

Perhaps that’s because the premise is similar to Fey’s celebrated “30 Rock,” and although it doesn’t pack the same punch, it’s still an enjoyable, bingeworthy show that’s funnier and smarter than most.

It follows the trials of an ambitious news producer who finds that the production team’s new intern is her mother. Not always smoothly, they work alongside the TV anchors: “Pitch Perfect”‘s John Michael Higgins, and socialite Nicole Richie, in her first major TV role.

As Carrie Wittmer previously wrote for Insider: “‘Great News’ is a delightful show that mixes weird, escapist humor with biting commentary on the political climate and modern media. It vastly improved its tone and characters in its second season.

“It fires snappy jokes as fast as its sister show, “’30 Rock,’ and for that it is incredibly re-watchable and would build up a devoted audience when binge-watching is an option. Please, give it a chance.”

‘Feel Good’ (2020 — )

caption Comedian Mae Martin takes swaps stand-up for sitcom on “Feel Good.” source Netflix

A sitcom still gathering pace, “Feel Good” is a charmingly told story about the protagonist’s burgeoning relationship with a first-time lesbian – and all the insecurities that it creates.

Written, produced by, and starring Canadian comic Mae Martin and first airing on British TV, it also shines a light on the comedy club circuit, and pulls in themes like addiction recovery, and class and culture differences. Altogether, it’s fresh as it is funny.

Watch out for “Friends” star Lisa Kudrow making an extended cameo as Mae’s prickly mother.

‘Flowers’ (2016 — 2018)

caption Olivia Colman starred in “Flowers” before her career skyrocketed. source Channel 4

Expect subtle jokes and black comedy in “Flowers,” which follows the Flowers family as they try to keep up appearances in rural England – even while the mother Deborah (played by Olivia Colman just before her career totally skyrocketed) believes her husband (played by Julian Barrett, of “The Mighty Boosh” fame) is having an affair with their Japanese lodger Shun (Will Sharpe, also the show’s writer).

Wonderfully observed and well-paced, it’s a critically-acclaimed sitcom or two seasons that didn’t translate into huge audience numbers.

‘Love’ (2016 — 2018)

caption “Love” looks at the complications in modern relationships. source Netflix

Created by the entertainment powerhouse that is Judd Apatow, the weight behind “Love” shows in the engaging and expert depiction of modern dating woes and relatable flaws throughout its three seasons.

It involves excellent performances from the two lead actors, Gillian Jacobs, best known for “Community,” and Paul Rust, previously in “I Love You, Beth Cooper.”

‘Schitt’s Creek’ (2015 — 2020)

caption The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” depict the fortunes of a quirky high society family when they’re confined to rural life. source PopTV

Those who know, know. But there are somehow still sizeable pockets of comedy lovers who have yet to discover the pure joy that is “Schitt’s Creek.”

It follows the trials of an obscenely rich family once they lose all their assets – except for their designer outfits and the insular small town they bought as a joke, called Schitt’s Creek.

It might sound a little like “Arrested Development,” but the comparisons don’t fly after the first episode. From then on, it becomes a look at how these pampered characters try their best to fit in – even the washed-up actor and mother Moira Rose, impressively played by Catherine O’Hara.

Be warned that “Schitt’s Creek” – created by father and son Eugene and Dan Levy, who also play father and son in the show – only comes into its own towards the end of the first season (and there are six to enjoy). So stick with it.

