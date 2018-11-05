You can soon stay in an underground hotel built inside a giant quarry, where some rooms are underwater

caption After 10 years of construction, the InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland is about to open. source Atkins

A new hotel opening in Shanghai won’t be known for offering city views.

Built into a quarry at the base of Tianmen Mountain, the InterContinental Shanghai Wonderland will be opening its doors later this month after 10 years of construction.

Initially meant to open in October, Departures reports that the hotel opens December 1, but, according to the hotel website, rooms will start becoming available November 20.

caption The hotel is built near the base of Tianmen Mountain. source Atkins

Sixteen of the hotel’s 18 floors are underground with rooms on the bottom two floors completely submerged underwater in a 33-foot-deep aquarium. The underwater portion of the hotel will also include a restaurant, pool, and watersports center.

The property also boasts its own waterfall adjacent to the hotel. Most of the hotel’s rooms face the waterfall, along with scenic cliffs and hills due to its proximity to Tianmen Mountain National Park.

Read more: Underwater hotels to visit in your lifetime

The hotel is planning to make use of the quarry’s space by offering bungee jumping and rock climbing.

British architecture firm Atkins led the design for the hotel, and was joined by JADE+QA, an architecture and design firm led by former Atkins employee Martin Jochman.

Rooms will be available on November 20 on InterContinental’s website, and start from approximately $487.

caption Rooms at the hotel will start becoming available on November 20, according to the hotel website. source InterContinental Hotels & Resorts

A representative for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s request for comment.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.