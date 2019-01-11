14 underwater restaurants around the world

caption Niyama Private Islands Resort in the Maldives offers a unique dining experience. source Niyama Private Islands Maldives/Facebook

Eating below sea level offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

There are multiple restaurants in the Maldives that allow diners to enjoy seafood while submerged in the Indian Ocean.

Both SeaWorld and Disney World also have underwater dining experiences.

Many restaurants around the world offer stunning views of the sea, are in the perfect spot to watch the sunset, or offer diners wonderful views of the mountains. These are all beautiful, of course, but if you’re looking for something even more exciting, then you might want to seek out an underwater restaurant.

Eating your meal while surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass windows can seem slightly terrifying – but also incredibly exciting. You can get an up-close look at exotic sea life and eat luxurious meals, all while sort of feeling like a mermaid.

Check out some of the world’s most exciting underwater restaurants.

Ithaa Undersea Restaurant is the world’s first all-glass undersea restaurant.

caption The restaurant offers a seven-course meal. source Conrad Maldives Rangali Island/Youtube

Located 16 feet below sea level at the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island hotel, Ithaa offers stunning 180-degree panoramic views of the ocean while you eat. To get in, you walk down a long staircase from a jetty. Ithaa has been called one of the most beautiful restaurants in the world, as well as one of the most expensive, but if you’re into seven-course meals while getting an up-close look at coral gardens, then you’ll find that it’s worth it.

L’Oceanográphic Submarino Restaurant in Valencia, Spain is set inside an aquarium.

caption The restaurant serves Mediterranean food. source Oceanografic

The L’Oceanografic Submarino Restaurant is located right in the center of a spectacular circular aquarium, giving diners floor-to-ceiling views of a variety of fish, rays, and sharks while they eat. There’s a Mediterranean menu featuring seafood and Spanish delicacies, and all of the tables are seated underneath jellyfish-themed lighting.

Nathan Outlaw at Al Mahara in Dubai offers a luxurious dining experience.

caption The restaurant offers a lot of seafood, as well as a renowned wine list. source Jumeirah

Located inside the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah hotel, the Al Mahara sits inside a floor-to-ceiling aquarium. The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah itself is a seven-star hotel located on a manmade island in Dubai, so just going there is an experience.

The Atrium Bar in Berlin, Germany is found underneath the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium.

caption Diners can look up at the aquarium, rather than being surrounded by it, for a unique view. source Radisson Blu

How do you make a restaurant surrounded by an aquarium stand out? You make that aquarium the largest cylindrical one in the world. The Atrium Bar can be found in the lobby of the Radisson Blu in Berlin, and it serves drinks and small meals.

The 5.8 Undersea Restaurant in the Maldives is the world’s largest all-glass underwater restaurant.

caption There are only 10 tables. source Hurawalhi

5.8 Undersea at the luxury Hurawalhi resort is located 5.8 meters (about 19 feet) under the water, hence the name. To get there, diners walk across a pier, then down a path to a long, winding staircase. There are only 10 tables, making it quite intimate, and it has a coral landscape that intrigues fish to swim right up to the glass. The coolest thing about the restaurant is that it is actually made of dislodged coral blocks, making it its own ecosystem.

Aquarium Restaurant has four locations in the United States.

caption It gives an underwater dining experience in the most unlikely of places. source Aquarium Restaurant – Nashville/Facebook

The Aquarium Restaurant is, of course, located inside an Aquarium, and there is one in Nashville in Tennessee, Denver in Colorado, and Houston and Kemah, Texas. The menu is almost all seafood and gives you views at hundreds of species of fish from all over the world.

Sea in the Maldives is also a wine cellar.

caption There’s even a glass ceiling so that you can feel completely underwater as you enjoy your fine dining. source Anantara

The Maldives is obviously the perfect spot for an underwater restaurant, and Sea is another example of that. Located at the Anantara Kihavah Villas, Sea has a mirrored interior that gives a few of all of the sealife the Indian Ocean has to offer. Before you go into the restaurant, you can explore the underwater wine cellar, which is the world’s first.

Poseidon in Fiji is an entire underwater resort.

caption You can even sleep underwater. source Courtesy of Poseidon Undersea Resorts

Poseidon Mysterious Island is located on a tiny, private island in Fiji, and offers nearly 360-degree views of the ocean surrounding you. Not only can you sleep in a bed looking directly into the ocean, but you can also eat a five-star meal in the restaurant and even take out your own personal submarine. Although Poseidon isn’t taking reservations just yet, you can register to be notified when they start to.

Cargo Hold Restaurant is located in a ship in Durban, South Africa.

caption The Phantom Ship is located at the 40-acre uShaka Marine World theme park in Durban. source Ushaka Marine World

You can find Cargo Hold Restaurant at the stern of the Phantom Ship, which offers stunning views of the ocean and all of the sea life within. There is also a ton of history and culture from the region as part of the experience.

Subsix is located almost 20 feet below the Indian Ocean in the Maldives.

caption There’s breakfast, lunch, dinner, and of course, late-night dancing. source Niyama

Another underwater restaurant in the Maldives worth pointing out is Subsix, which is also known as the world’s first underwater club. You can dance among the waters of the Indian Ocean as an international DJ plays music, with floor-to-ceiling windows giving a view of the illuminated ocean. It’s only accessible by speedboat and a three-story staircase.

Ossiano in Dubai offers some of the finest seafood you can get.

caption You can even pay for a diver to swim up to the window and hold up a sign with a special message. source Atlantis Dubai

Ossiano is not only known for their views of sea life, but also for their food. The restaurant is located at Atlantis the Palm, with an immersive view of the 65,000 fish aquarium named The Ambassador Lagoon. TimeOut named Ossiano the best place for seafood in Dubai four years in a row. You can also enjoy live music.

Sharks Underwater Grill in Orlando, Florida is located in SeaWorld.

caption Eating while surrounded by sharks isn’t for the faint of heart. source Seaworld

If you go to Orlando with plans to visit SeaWorld, be sure to head to Sharks Underwater Grill, which is located in SeaWorld’s Shark Experience. Diners get to eat among sharks with a surprisingly delicious seafood menu.

Under in Norway is going to be the world’s largest underwater restaurant.

caption They’re already accepting reservations. source UNDER

Under, which is located under the Norwegian Sea, is set to open in the spring of 2019, and is supposed to be the largest underwater restaurant in the world and Europe’s first underwater restaurant, with the ability to sit 100 people. Guests can have a luxurious 15- to 18-course meal. The concrete building will double as a marine research center on off-hours, and the concrete walls will eventually become an artificial mussel reef.

Coral Reef Restaurant in Orlando, Florida gives diners gorgeous views of a coral reef.

caption It’s home to over 4,000 sea creatures. source Disney World

Of course, Disney couldn’t go on without having an underwater restaurant of their own. Coral Reef Restaurant is located in Epcot Center at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. Diners enjoy panoramic windows to look at The Seas, the largest inland saltwater environment ever built, home to over 4,000 sea creatures.

