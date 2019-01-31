An undocumented woman who worked at one of Trump’s golf resorts will be in the audience during his State of the Union address

In December 2018, Victorina Morales came forward, telling The New York Times that she was an undocumented immigrant working at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

On February 5, Morales will be making a political statement. She has been invited to attend the State of the Union address as the guest of Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a Democrat from New Jersey.

Her decision to come forward was prompted by President Donald Trump’s harsh comments about undocumented immigrants – especially those from Latin America.

"I hope that in his State of the Union address, Donald Trump will finally acknowledge the real face of immigrants in this country….And if he can't, I've invited Victorina so that he may look her in her eyes to tell his lies to a familiar face," Rep. Watson Coleman said in a statement.

She was once a housekeeper making Donald Trump’s bed, but on Tuesday, February 5, Morales will be making a political statement. She has been invited to attend the State of the Union address as the guest of Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a Democrat from New Jersey.

“Immigrants by and large are hardworking, trustworthy, and skilled people who simply want to work and build better lives here,” Watson Coleman said in a statement. “For years these kinds of people were loyal and dedicated enough to be Trump Organization employees.”

Morales came to the US from Guatemala in 1999, and worked at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster for around five years starting in 2013, The Times reported. And according to her account, she was not the only undocumented immigrant working at the Trump golf club; she alleges that a manager there helped her obtain falsified documents. Since The New York Times article, she has not gone back to work. According to CNN, she could face deportation.

Following The New York Times piece, The Washington Post reported that the Trump Organization began checking immigration status, and on January 18 around a “dozen” undocumented workers were fired from Trump National Golf Club in Westchester County, New York. On Tuesday of this week, Eric Trump, who manages the day-to-day of the Trump Organization along with his brother Donald Trump Jr., said the company would be implementing E-Verify a program to check immigration status.

Morales and several others have been lobbying on Capitol Hill as lawmakers battle over immigration policies and border security – following a 35-day partial government shutdown over funding for Trump’s desired border wall along the US-Mexico border to stop undocumented immigrants.

Trump has repeatedly railed against undocumented immigrants, and his administration has tried to restrict asylum claims and deter migrants from coming across the border from Central America.

The list of Trump’s guests who will sit with First Lady Melania Trump has not yet been released. Guest choices are often political in nature, and are usually seen as a commentary on the issues of the moment.

At the State of the Union address in 2018, Trump’s guests included family members of people killed by the gang MS-13, while several Democrats brought Dreamers – undocumented immigrants brought to the US illegally when they were children at no fault of their own.

“I hope that in his State of the Union address, Donald Trump will finally acknowledge the real face of immigrants in this country – women and children fleeing violence, law-abiding, tax-paying people who would do almost anything to be Americans,” Watson Coleman said.

“And if he can’t, I’ve invited Victorina so that he may look her in her eyes to tell his lies to a familiar face.”