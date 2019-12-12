US unemployment claims jump to highest level since 2017

caption A Toyota automaker employee moves an engine at the Toyota engine assembly line in Huntsville, Alabama November 13, 2009. source Reuters/Carlos Barria

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits jumped by the most in two years last week.

But the sharp increase likely reflected seasonal volatility.

More comprehensive measures have pointed to a solid labor market in recent weeks.

The Labor Department said Thursday that initial jobless claims rose 49,000 to a seasonally adjusted 252,000 in the week that ended December 7. That was the highest level since September 2017 and compared with forecasts for 212,000 claims.

The rise was likely driven by the Thanksgiving holiday, which could have interfered with government estimates. In the previous week, jobless claims dropped to a seven-month low. The less volatile four-week moving average rose by 6,250 to 224,000 in early December.

“Claims are likely to remain erratic over the holiday,” said Ian Shepherdson, the chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics. “It’s hard to enough to adjust monthly data, but weekly data around holidays which fall on different days of the week each year are impossible to adjust reliably.”

More comprehensive measures have pointed to a solid labor market in recent weeks. In November, the economy added a robust 266,000 nonfarm payrolls and the unemployment rate fell to its lowest point in half a century.