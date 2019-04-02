10 of the most unhealthy things you can order at McDonald’s

caption Some things are worse than others. source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

INSIDER rounded up 10 of the least healthy menu items on the current US McDonald’s menu.

The worst drink or dessert you can buy is the strawberry or chocolate shake.

The unhealthiest food overall is the Big Breakfast with Hotcakes.

We know that McDonald’s is the poster child of unhealthy eating in America, but some menu items are admittedly more sinful than others.

INSIDER has rounded 10 of the unhealthiest foods, drinks, and desserts that you can find on a McDonald’s menu right now, based on calorie count, fat content, sodium, and sugar (where applicable).

From classic Chicken McNuggets to indulgent breakfast platters, read on to learn the worst McDonald’s menu items you can order (for your health, anyway).

10. Six-Piece Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Tenders

caption You can get these in 3, 6, 12 or 20-piece meals. source James/Flickr

Chicken tenders battered and fried in buttermilk can really pack a punch when it comes to sodium.

730 calories

40 grams of fat

2,040 mg of sodium

9. Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese

caption Did you really think a half a pound of beef and cheese would be healthy? source Chris S./ Yelp

Double the beef, double the cheese, and Big Mac sauce means double the calories.

740 calories

45 grams of fat

1,290 mg of sodium

8. Bacon Clubhouse Burger

caption A BLT and a burger combined in one sandwich. source Samantha R./ Yelp

This 1/4-pound burger topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon, melted cheddar, and Big Mac sauce has a whopping 41 grams of fat.

750 calories

41 grams of fat

1,420 mg of sodium

7. Big Breakfast

caption Several McDonald’s breakfast items in one meal. source Pp20120912/ Wikimedia Commons

This breakfast combo with scrambled eggs, a biscuit, hash browns, and a sausage patty is the equivalent of eating two and a half Egg McMuffins in terms of calories.

750 calories

49 grams of fat

1,490 mg of sodium

6. Bacon Smokehouse Burger

caption Bacon, melted cheese, and onions on top of a burger. source Courtesy of McDonald’s

This 1/4-pound burger topped with bacon-onion sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, fried onions, and melted cheddar has more calories than two regular McDonald’s cheeseburgers.

840 calories

45 grams of fat

1,580 mg of sodium

5. McDonald’s Chocolate Shake (Large)

caption McDonald’s Chocolate Shake. source Yelp/Stephen K.

This shake comes in chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry, as well as seasonal variations. Chocolate, as you might guess, is the worst offender. You can have four soft serve cones for that amount of calories and fat. 850 calories 23 grams fat 120 grams sugar

4. 20-piece Chicken McNuggets

caption The second-largest size of the iconic McNuggets. source Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

You can get McNuggets in four, six, 10, or 40-piece meals. The 20-piece Chicken McNugget meal is worth the same as four small French fries.

890 calories

53 grams of fat

1,680 mg of sodium

3. Bacon Smokehouse Buttermilk Crispy Chicken

caption The Bacon Smokehouse Buttermilk Crispy Chicken. source Yelp/Nizel A.

This fried buttermilk chicken sandwich topped with bacon-onion sauce, smoked bacon, fried onions, and melted cheddar cheese has 1,980 mg of sodium – the American Heart Association recommends no more than 1,500 mg per day for adults.

920 calories

45 grams of fat

1,980 mg of sodium

2. Double Bacon Smokehouse Burger

caption Double Bacon Smokehouse Burger. source Youtube/Theendorsement

Two beef patties topped with bacon, bacon-onion sauce, two slices of cheddar, and fried onion strings add up to a whopping 1,130 calories.

1,130 calories

67 grams of fat 1,920 mg of sodium

1. Big Breakfast with Hotcakes

caption For when you’re feeling really, really hungry. source Maria D./ Yelp

The Big Breakfast platter with an additional two hotcakes (McDonald’s version of pancakes) has a whopping 65 grams of fat.

1,350 calories

65 grams fat

2,100 mg of sodium

48 mg of sugar

