This $1.5 million 6×6 off-road RV can travel 2,000 miles without refueling and stay off the grid for up to 2 weeks — see inside

- source
- Unicat
- Unicat has created an off-road tiny home on six wheels for $1.51 million, the MD56c.
- The MD56c overlander can stay off-grid for up to two weeks by using its onboard energy sources, such as its solar and battery systems.
- The home comes with three beds, a kitchen with a dishwasher, a bathroom, and plenty of storage space.
- There’s also a 6.2-foot loading platform that can hold two motorcycles or a quad.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Unicat has created an off-road, off-grid capable overlander tiny home on six wheels for $1.51 million, the MD56c.
Germany-based vehicle manufacturer Unicat specializes in large builds, including vehicles used for professional purposes – such as tour buses or disaster response vehicles – and overlanders that double as tiny homes on wheels. This includes the MD56c, which can stay off-grid for up to two weeks straight.
The home sits on a MAN TGS 26.540 six-by-six truck chassis that gives the vehicle its off-road capability. To extend and optimize its use as a true overlander and off-grid exploration vehicle, the all-wheel-drive home also comes with an aluminum roof rack, lightning rod, and 6.2-foot loading platform that can hold two motorcycles or an all-terrain quad vehicle.
Like any home, the MD56c comes with three beds, a kitchen with a dishwasher, a bathroom, and plenty of storage space. But unlike most campers, RVs, or overlanders, the vehicle has a 264-gallon diesel fuel tank that allows the vehicle to travel 2,051 miles before a refueling stop is needed.
The diesel tank isn’t MD56c’s only source of energy: there’s also a battery and solar system, inverter, and alternator onboard to support its off-grid capabilities.
For night time journeys, the MD56c has four LED headlamps — two high and two wide — on the front of the roof rack …
- source
- Unicat
… as well as two LED work lights on the side of the roof rack, and six LED flashing front and rear lights.
- source
- Unicat
For daytime expeditions, there are LED daytime lights and tail lights, as well as headlight protectors that cage the lights in.
- source
- Unicat
Lashing points attached to the body can be used to pull the vehicle out if it gets stuck.
- source
- Unicat
The MD56c also comes with a GPS, and rear view and bird’s view camera systems.
- source
- Unicat
The driver and passenger seats are heated and ventilated for increased comfort while traveling on long road trips …
- source
- Unicat
…while the two passenger jump seats can convert into a bed.
- source
- Unicat
While the exterior of the home is about 18.37 feet long, 8.14 feet wide, and 6.91 feet tall …
- source
- Unicat
… the interior of the home sits at around 17.98 feet long, 7.74 feet wide, and 6.4 feet tall.
- source
- Unicat
The home is connected to a steel frame that is then attached to the chassis with a “three-point kinematic system,” according to Unicat.
- source
- Unicat
The walls have foam insulation panels that surround the entire interior.
- source
- Unicat
The home can be accessed through a 2.36-inch thick fiberglass entrance door that has an electric mosquito net.
- source
- Unicat
There are also three-step retractable stairs to make accessing the inside of the tiny home easier.
- source
- Unicat
For hot summer afternoons, the MD56c comes with an air conditioning unit.
- source
- Unicat
But for colder nights or winter travels, the MD56c has heating elements …
- source
- Unicat
… such as a radiator, anti-frost system, and an exchanger that turns wasted heat from the engine into a supply that can heat the interior and water supply.
- source
- Unicat
The windows around the tiny home bring in natural light and are insulated, scratch-resistant, and burglar-proof, according to Unicat.
- source
- Unicat
Like the front door, the windows come with mosquito nets and the added bonus of blinds.
- source
- Unicat
There’s also a 4.27-foot by 3.28-foot panoramic roof — that also comes with blinds and a mosquito net — and a roof hatch, which like the windows, are anti-scratch and anti-theft.
- source
- Unicat
The roof hatch borrows its mosquito nets from the bathroom.
- source
- Unicat
Besides natural light, the inside of the MD56c can be lit with LED lights.
- source
- Unicat
Like any half bathroom in a non-moving home, the bathroom inside the MD56c includes a sink, mirrored cupboard, and porcelain toilet.
- source
- Unicat
Cleaning up after a long day can be done with the exterior shower or in the separate shower room that comes with a heated towel rack.
- source
- Unicat
For cooking, the kitchen is equipped with typical cooking amenities, such as a two-burner induction stovetop, a stainless steel sink …
- source
- Unicat
… a 34.3-gallon refrigerator, a 17.1-gallon freezer, and an oven that comes with an integrated microwave and grill.
- source
- Unicat
There’s also a dishwasher to expedite the cleaning process after a meal.
- source
- Unicat
Kitchenware can be stored in the cabinets around the kitchen area.
- source
- Unicat
Teak lines the kitchen countertop and floors.
- source
- Unicat
However, the kitchen cabinets aren’t the only source of storage in the MD56c.
- source
- Unicat
For closet space, there’s wardrobe and clothing storage units by the “bedroom.”
- source
- Unicat
Exterior storage comes in the form of aluminum storage units outside of the body.
- source
- Unicat
For indoor dining, the seating area — which includes a table that can be electronically lowered — can seat four to six people.
- source
- Unicat
This dining area can also convert into a 4.59-foot by 6.56-foot bed.
- source
- Unicat
However, the dining area isn’t the only large sleeping space in the MD56c.
- source
- Unicat
There’s also a 5.25-foot by 6.56-foot double bed.
- source
- Unicat
This primary sleeping space, which sits at the rear of the tiny home, is ventilated and heated.
- source
- Unicat
For electronic charging on-the-go, there are USB and 12-volt, 24-volt, and 230-volt sockets around the MD56c.
- source
- Unicat
The kitchen, bathroom, and shower source water from the 15.8-gallon hot water heater and two water tanks that supply 158.5 gallons of freshwater.
- source
- Unicat
The used water then gets dumped into the 46.2-gallon wastewater tank.
- source
- Unicat
The toilet specifically has a 29-gallon capacity.
- source
- Unicat
The MD56c build can fit between two to five people …
- source
- Unicat
… and is available with global delivery starting at $1.51 million.
- source
- Unicat