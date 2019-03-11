Check out all the tech startups that have already snagged $1 billion valuations in 2019

source iStock; Peabody/YouTube; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Startups that are valued at $1 billion or more belong to a unique breed of companies called “unicorns.”

More unicorns are created every week – Compiled by Pitchbook, these are all the tech startups that have already reached valuations above $1 billion in 2019.

Not every tech startup can hit a $72 billion valuation like Uber, but the club of startups valued at $1 billion or more is getting bigger.

Members of this coveted group are known as “unicorns.” They make up only a small percentage of all startups, but that percentage has been gradually growing.

2018 was a record-setting year for unicorns – almost 100 companies were able to woo investors and achieve ten-digit valuations, according to data from Pitchbook. As 2019 takes off, Pitchbook has been tracking the startups that have already reached unicorn status this year.

These are the tech startups whose valuations reached $1 billion in 2019:

10x Genomics — Gene sequencing system

caption Serge Saxonov, cofounder & CEO of 10x Genomics. source YouTube/Bloomberg Technology

Date unicorn status achieved: January 7

Headquarters: Pleasanton, California

Year founded: 2012

Current valuation: $1.28 billion

Read more about 10x Genomics on PitchBook.

360 Enterprise Security Group — Internet cybersecurity platform

Date unicorn status achieved: January 9

Headquarters: Beijing, China

Year founded: 2015

Current valuation: $3 billion

Read more about 360 Enterprise Security Group on Pitchbook.

N26 — Mobile banking services

caption Valentin Stalf, cofounder & CEO of N26. source Reuters/Axel Schmidt

Date unicorn status achieved: January 10

Headquarters: Berlin, Germany

Year founded: 2013

Current valuation: $2.7 billion

Read more about N26 on Pitchbook.

Hims — Online platform for wellness products

caption Andrew Dudum, founder & CEO of Hims. source YouTube/Terminal

Date unicorn status achieved: January 28

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year founded: 2017

Current valuation: $1.1 billion

Read more about Hims on Pitchbook.

Databricks — Data analytics platform

caption Ali Ghodsi, cofounder & CEO of Databricks. source Databricks/YouTube

Date unicorn status achieved: February 5

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year founded: 2013

Current valuation: $2.75 billion

Read more about Databricks on Pitchbook.

Calm — Meditation app

caption Alex Tew, (left) and Michael Acton Smith, cofounders & co-CEOs of Calm. source Calm

Date unicorn status achieved: February 6

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year founded: 2012

Current valuation: $1 billion

Read more about Calm on Pitchbook.

Aurora — Autonomous car technology

caption Chris Urmson, cofounder & CEO of Aurora. source Reuters/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Date unicorn status achieved: February 7

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California

Year founded: 2016

Current valuation: $2.5 billion

Read more about Aurora on Pitchbook.

Health Catalyst — Healthcare analytics platform

caption Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst. source YouTube/World Medical Innovation Forum

Date unicorn status achieved: February 7

Headquarters: Salt Lake City, Utah

Year founded: 2008

Current valuation: $1 billion

Read more about Health Catalyst on Pitchbook.

Nuro — Autonomous delivery vehicles

caption Dave Ferguson, cofounder & CEO of Nuro. source YouTube/X

Date unicorn status achieved: February 11

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Year founded: 2016

Current valuation: $2.7 billion

Read more about Nuro on Pitchbook.

Flexport — Freight logistics platform

caption Ryan Petersen, cofounder & CEO of Flexport source YouTube/Y Combinator

Date unicorn status achieved: February 21

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year founded: 2013

Current valuation: $3.2 billion

Read more about Flexport on Pitchbook.

Horizon Robotics — Artificial intelligence technology

caption Kai Yu, cofounder & CEO of Horizon Robotics. source VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Date unicorn status achieved: February 26

Headquarters: Beijing, China

Year founded: 2015

Current valuation: $3 billion

Read more about Horizon Robotics on Pitchbook.

Danke Apartment — Apartment rental platform

source Danke website

Date unicorn status achieved: February 28

Headquarters: Beijing, China

Year founded: 2015

Current valuation: $2 billion

Read more about Danke Apartment on Pitchbook.

Chime — Mobile banking platform

caption Chris Britt, cofounder & CEO of Chime. source Chime/YouTube

Date unicorn status achieved: March 5

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year founded: 2013

Current valuation: $1.3 billion

Read more about Chime on Pitchbook.